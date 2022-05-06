Stephen Hendry made a losing return to competitive action as he suffered a 3-0 defeat to Welshman Lee Walker in the last 16 of the World Seniors Championship in Sheffield.

The seven-time world champion – who has been handed a wildcard to play on the main tour next season – had not played since a 6-1 defeat to Thepchaiya Un-Nooh in the first round of the UK Championship last November.

World No. 91 Walker contributed breaks of 121, 63 and 49 in just over an hour on Friday to secure a quarter-final meeting with 1997 world champion Ken Doherty on Saturday at the Crucible.

Doherty progressed courtesy of a 3-1 victory over Wayne Cooper, compiling runs of 70 and 73.

Defending champion David Lilley recovered from trailing 2-0 in a 3-2 win over Philip Williams.

Lilley will face Michael Holt in their quarter-final after the former Shoot Out winner enjoyed a 3-1 success against 2011 champion Darren Morgan.

Morgan made a 51 break in the second frame in response to an opening 63 from Holt before the world no. 65 Nottingham player claimed the final two frames to advance.

Holt is due to return to Sheffield later this month to compete in Q School as he bids to extend his 24-year stay on the main circuit.

Former holder Jimmy 'Whirlwind' White faces Wael Talaat in his tournament opener later on Friday night with 1991 world champion John Parrott taking on 1995 finalist Nigel Bond in the last 16.

World Seniors Championship last 16 results

Stephen Hendry (Sco) 0-3 Lee Walker (Wal)

Michael Holt (Eng) 3-1 Darren Morgan (Wal)

David Lilley (Eng) 3-2 Philip Williams (Wal)

Ken Doherty (Ire) 3-1 Wayne Cooper

---

