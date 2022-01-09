Premium Live Malta Cup Snooker 13:45-17:31 Live

Yan 1-0 Williams (35-41)

This frame has an eerily familiar feel to it. Williams presented with a chance of a red to a baulk pocket. Tried to float it in, but the red stayed out. Yan back at the table and back in business.

Yan 1-0 Williams (7-37)

Brilliant long red by Williams before piecing together a quick 37, but another tricky pot to a middle bag sees a red fail to drop. Yan again left a chance to recover ground.

Yan 1-0 Williams (0-13)

A sting in the tail at the end of that first frame and the start of it.

Yan 1-0 Williams (0-0)

Superb 64 clearance from Yan to punish Williams for missing the pink. Always looked like it would be costly and so it proved. 21-year-old Yan showing his class with a measured display of positional play to take the first frame.

Yan 0-0 Williams (18-37)

Some fine scrambling here by Williams to keep the break going as he reaches 37, but a tricky cut on a pink to a centre pocket eludes him. Just needed that pink to set up the frame-winning break, but it stays out and Yan has a golden chance to launch the counter attack.

Yan 0-0 Williams (7-19)

Interestingly enough, Yan has yet to defeat Williams in a match over a distance with the Welshman 3-0 clear on the career head-to-heads. The 9-8 win over Yan in the 2017 Northern Ireland Open final triggered a fine run of form that culminated in his third world triumph in 2018. Williams, Masters champion in 1998 and 2003, with his first chance of the day to score.

Yan 0-0 Williams (6-0)

First blood to Yan comes in the form of a long red from distance into the yellow pocket. Not much is going to follow this though with the pack tightly bunched. But he rattles home a lovely long blue before playing safe.

Yan is the man in 2021

This was the moment Yan Bingtao claimed the Masters title at the Marshall Arena last year. Yan was 7-5 down to Higgins, but recovered to claim a glorious 10-8 victory.

Watch the moment Yan clinches dramatic Masters triumph

MASTERS 2022 DRAW

Yan Bingtao v Mark Williams – Sunday January 9, 1pm

Neil Robertson v Anthony McGill – Sunday January 9, 7pm

John Higgins v Zhao Xintong – Monday January 10, 1pm

Shaun Murphy v Barry Hawkins – Monday January 10, 7pm

Ronnie O’Sullivan v Jack Lisowski – Tuesday January 11, 1pm

Mark Selby v Stephen Maguire – Tuesday January 11, 7pm

Judd Trump v Mark Allen – Wednesday January 12, 1pm

Kyren Wilson v Stuart Bingham – Wednesday January 12, 7pm

Good afternoon one and all

The 48th year of the Masters is upon us. And we are back at the Alexandra Palace in London. It was two years ago that Stuart Bingham defeated Ali Carter 10-8 in the final at Ally Pally, a match that seems an eternity ago when you consider the problems the Covid-19 pandemic has thrown up for society and sport across the globe. Yan Bingtao edged out John Higgins 10-8 last year behind closed doors in Milton Keynes to become champion at the tender age of 20. Yan begins his defence against former champion Mark Williams this afternoon. Stay with us for updates from what should be a fine opening match.

- -

