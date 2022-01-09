Premium Live Malta Cup Snooker 04:22:24 Replay

Robertson 1-1 McGill (0-0)

Robertson plays a poor safety shot, but McGill sees the white dive down a middle bag in potting the yellow. Frame going to the Melburnian as he clears the colours to level at 1-1. Scrappy frame, but we are all square.

Robertson 0-1 McGill (61-43)

Fine break of 43 from McGill. Lays snooker on final red that Robertson hits. Looks like this is all on the final red to see who wins the frame.

Robertson 0-1 McGill (61-28)

Despite a sizeable lead in the frame, Robertson has yet to settle in this match. McGill presented with the opportunity to make up some ground on the 2010 world champion as break reaches 28.

Robertson 0-1 McGill (46-0)

Robertson misses a black, but doesn't look like he is going to be punished as his opponent then knocks in a black playing off a red. Has left a decent scoring chance for the Australian here to restore parity at 1-1.

Robertson 0-1 McGill (0-0)

A fine 78 break in the first frame from McGill. Robertson seeing enough of the opening frame as he concedes. A 1-0 lead for the former World Championship semi-finalist.

Robertson 0-0 McGill (4-78)

Some lovely delicate shots from McGill. Would fancy himself to get the job done here after the error by Robertson. The Scotsman just needs to keep control of the cue ball and his emotions for a 1-0 lead.

Robertson 0-0 McGill (4-7)

Over 12 minutes without a ball being potted before Robertson fails to sink a tough plant on a red to a centre pocket. First chance to score falls to McGill.

Robertson 0-0 McGill (4-0)

Only second time they have faced each other over this distance with Robertson winning 6-4 in the last 16 of last season's UK Championship. Robertson of course won the tournament with a 10-9 win over Judd Trump in the final. McGill is 7-3 behind on the head-to-heads, but did enjoy a 5-3 over Robertson in the English Open last eight in 2017.

Robertson 0-0 McGill (0-0)

Early bout of safety in the opening exchanges of this contest. Another lively crowd inside the Alexandra Palace tonight.

MASTERS 2022 SCHEDULE

Yan Bingtao 4-6 Mark Williams – Sunday January 9, 1pm

– Sunday January 9, 1pm Neil Robertson v Anthony McGill – Sunday January 9, 7pm

John Higgins v Zhao Xintong – Monday January 10, 1pm

Shaun Murphy v Barry Hawkins – Monday January 10, 7pm

Ronnie O’Sullivan v Jack Lisowski – Tuesday January 11, 1pm

Mark Selby v Stephen Maguire – Tuesday January 11, 7pm

Judd Trump v Mark Allen – Wednesday January 12, 1pm

Kyren Wilson v Stuart Bingham – Wednesday January 12, 7pm

Robertson 0-0 McGill (0-0)

Welcome back to the action with 2012 champion Neil Robertson facing Anthony McGill in the second of the first-round matches.

Thanks for joining us

Has been a memorable afternoon of snooker at Alexandra Palace. Williams was utterly ruthless with Yan excellent too when he wasn't sitting down. We'll be back before 7pm GMT with Neil Robertson facing Anthony McGill. Let us hope it is as good as the tournament opener.

Yan 4-6 Williams

Williams trailed 3-1, but won five of the final six frames to secure a meeting with John Higgins or Zhao Xintong in the quarter-finals on Thursday night. The Welshman rolled in breaks of 63, 56, 62, 67, 64, 104 and 85 with 21-year-old Yan contributing 64, 71, 57 and 122 in a magnificent start to the 48th Masters.

Yan 4-6 Williams

"It is special to beat the defending champion. Just to get to the venue at my age. It is just brilliant," said Williams, who at 46 is playing at the peak of his powers after winning the Masters in 1998 and 2003.

Yan 4-6 Williams

This has been superb from Williams. His best performance of the campaign. Back to his brilliant best. A closing break of 85 from Williams, who was utterly devastating in the key moments. "It's nice to be playing in front of a crowd," said Williams. "This is the best arena, I've ever played snooker in my life, overtaking the (Wembley) Conference Centre."

Yan 4-5 Williams (8-65)

Williams misses a red twice, is warned that he must hit a red before getting down to slam home the shot of the match from distance and under extreme pressure. That was some piece of cueing. Should be frame and match here and now.

Yan 4-5 Williams (4-40)

Some shot this by Williams in full flow.

Yan 4-5 Williams (0-40)

A break of 40 from Williams. Can't get the desired split on the pack so a bout of tactical play to decide who gets the next chance.

Yan 4-5 Williams (0-26)

Williams goes for a long red at the start of the frame, misses it but watches it plant another red to a centre pocket. Unbelievable. And he is on the green. Yan forced to digest another fluke after his opponent made a century off one in the eighth frame. Real chance for Williams to assume control of the frame and perhaps win the match.

Yan 3-5 Williams (122-0)

Only two blacks and four pinks, but the second century of the match is compiled by the young Master. A total clearance of 122 from Yan and he is back to 5-4 behind. A thrilling match to open the tournament.

Yan 3-5 Williams (52-0)

The defending champion makes an aggressive start to the ninth frame. Rolls in 52 without pink and black. A lot of work to keep the break tickling along, but he is not faltering so far.

Yan 3-5 Williams (0-0)

Yan facing the exit door on his debut at the Alexandra Palace. Hasn't potted a ball in the past two frames. Big ask with Williams clearly in the mood to play some snooker.

Yan 3-4 Williams (0-104)

And in goes the blue for the first century of the afternoon. A super 104 break from Williams and a 5-3 lead. Started with a fluke, but he potted the yellow and made the century. Deserves his luck because he has been superb.

Yan 3-4 Williams (0-85)

This has been some session of snooker from Williams. Nothing is really safe on the table. Almost over the line for a 5-3 lead in the match. When he loses position, he is still able to pick out a long pot. Utterly dominant from the Welshman. Exhibition stuff.

Yan 3-4 Williams (0-0)

Williams moving slickly through the gears out there. Relishing the occasion and the big crowd. A fine closing 64 to close out the seventh frame for a 4-3 lead. Looking for two more frames to complete a majestic recovery.

Yan 3-3 Williams (0-67)

Williams makes 67, but misses the red he needed for the frame. Will that 67 be enough for a third straight frame and a 4-3 lead? And the answer is yes as Yan butchers an attempt at a long red. Williams takes out red and pink for a 4-3 lead.

Yan 3-3 Williams (0-12)

Williams picks out another fabulous long red. Really has been right on the money with his long game today. Also, not too shabby when he can't see a pot.

Yan 3-3 Williams (0-0)

So it has come down to a best-of-five frame match to decide the winner. Williams is starting to really motor out there as he finishes the frame with a classy knock of 43.

Yan 3-2 Williams (22-78)

Yan picks out a pressure pink to a centre pocket as he is handed a chance to hit back in the sixth frame, but he is unfortunate not to open up the reds from potting the black. Three reds left on the table before Williams slots a magical mid-range red. And that is going to be good enough for 3-3.

Yan 3-2 Williams (0-62)

A break of 62, but Williams somehow misses a brown off the spot. Didn't expect that with the frame looking in the bag. Will that be another turning point? 75 left on the table.

Yan 3-2 Williams (0-32)

A stunning long red from Williams to get the party started in this sixth frame. World number eight is first to the punch as this encounter continues to warm up and is coming to the boil nicely on a chilly Sunday afternoon.

Yan 3-1 Williams (41-63)

Would you believe that? Yan snookers Williams behind the black brilliantly, but the Welshman plays the one-handed shot to escape from the snooker, hits the pink perfectly with a touch of side before it drops in the yellow pocket. What a way to finish the frame. Back to 3-2 behind.

Yan 3-1 Williams (41-57)

Williams produces his trademark underarm shot on the yellow. A touch of genius to hole that cut. In goes the green and brown as the break concludes on 56. Superb stuff. Yan needing one snooker on the final two colours.

Yan 3-1 Williams (36-48)

It is all happening out there. Just when you think one player is on top, a few shots later and it is all change. Williams this time with a magnificent long red to set up a frame-winning chance when all looked grim.

Yan 3-1 Williams (12-1)

Yan up to 12 at the outset of the fifth frame, but this time a plant on a red doesn't go according to plan. Williams can't cash in as a tricky black fails to drop. Tough shot, but will be disappointed he didn't make it.

Yan 3-1 Williams (0-0)

Boys are back on the baize. Williams with work to do, but in snooker you can't really sit on a lead. Yan needs to keep up the momentum that he established before the break. Winner of this match meets the winner of John Higgins v Zhao Xintong.

Would be a special victory for the snooker GOAT over four decades. He faces Jack Lisowski on Tuesday afternoon LIVE on Eurosport (12:45pm GMT).

Yan 3-1 Williams (0-0)

A break of 57 from Yan and Williams is left needing two snookers in this fourth frame. Can't sink a long red and that will be that for this frame. Could have been 4-0 to Williams at the mid-session interval, but instead it is 3-1 to the Masters holder. Yan needing three more frames to reach the quarter-finals, but this match feels far from over.

Yan 2-1 Williams (58-15)

First chance falls to the three-times world champion Williams, but he can't roll in a tough black off the side cushion. Yan with just enough angle to slot a red and screw back for the black. Should be enough balls in the open for a 3-1 lead at the mid-session interval.

Yan 2-1 Williams (9-15)

Can you get any closer to a red without hitting it? A bit unfortunate for Yan as he eventually lost a taut third frame.

Yan 2-1 Williams (8-0)

A carefree and timely run of 63 from Williams and he is back to 2-1 behind. Every frame won so far by the counterpuncher in the tournament opener. Big frame coming up before the mid-session interval, but then again they are all big frames at the sport's most coveted invitational event.

Yan 2-0 Williams (36-54)

Williams produces a brilliant long red before laying a fine snooker that sees Yan fails to escape seven times. The eighth attempt leaves the Welshman among the balls after 28 penalty points and this frame has turned on its head. Would expect him to do a 'Yan' here by clearing up to close to 2-1 behind

Yan 2-0 Williams (36-0)

Williams appears to hit across the white aiming to sink a long red and has left the first scoring chance of the third frame to his young opponent. Yan hitting the ball delightfully as a plant on two reds drops, but he is out of position seconds later. End of break, and Yan immediately knocks the black up the table playing safe to help protect his lead.

Yan 2-0 Williams (0-0)

A 71 clearance from Yan after the opening 64. A 2-0 lead for the young Chinese player before 2,200 fans inside the Alexandra Palace. Almost messed up on a yellow late in the frame, but the ball dropped and the Masters champion mopped up the colours to double his lead. In the race to six, Williams has work to do, but looks to be in great touch despite his early predicament.

Yan 1-0 Williams (35-41)

This frame has an eerily familiar feel to it. Williams presented with a chance of a red to a baulk pocket. Tried to float it in, but the red stayed out. Yan back at the table and back in business.

Yan 1-0 Williams (7-37)

Brilliant long red by Williams before piecing together a quick 37, but another tricky pot to a middle bag sees a red fail to drop. Yan again left a chance to recover ground.

Yan 1-0 Williams (0-13)

A sting in the tail at the end of that first frame and the start of it.

Yan 1-0 Williams (0-0)

Superb 64 clearance from Yan to punish Williams for missing the pink. Always looked like it would be costly and so it proved. 21-year-old Yan showing his class with a measured display of positional play to take the first frame.

Yan 0-0 Williams (18-37)

Some fine scrambling here by Williams to keep the break going as he reaches 37, but a tricky cut on a pink to a centre pocket eludes him. Just needed that pink to set up the frame-winning break, but it stays out and Yan has a golden chance to launch the counter attack.

Yan 0-0 Williams (7-19)

Interestingly enough, Yan has yet to defeat Williams in a match over a distance with the Welshman 3-0 clear on the career head-to-heads. The 9-8 win over Yan in the 2017 Northern Ireland Open final triggered a fine run of form that culminated in his third world triumph in 2018. Williams, Masters champion in 1998 and 2003, with his first chance of the day to score.

Yan 0-0 Williams (6-0)

First blood to Yan comes in the form of a long red from distance into the yellow pocket. Not much is going to follow this though with the pack tightly bunched. But he rattles home a lovely long blue before playing safe.

Yan is the man in 2021

This was the moment Yan Bingtao claimed the Masters title at the Marshall Arena last year. Yan was 7-5 down to Higgins, but recovered to claim a glorious 10-8 victory.

Good afternoon one and all

The 48th year of the Masters is upon us. And we are back at the Alexandra Palace in London. It was two years ago that Stuart Bingham defeated Ali Carter 10-8 in the final at Ally Pally, a match that seems an eternity ago when you consider the problems the Covid-19 pandemic has thrown up for society and sport across the globe. Yan Bingtao edged out John Higgins 10-8 last year behind closed doors in Milton Keynes to become champion at the tender age of 20. Yan begins his defence against former champion Mark Williams this afternoon. Stay with us for updates from what should be a fine opening match.

It feels like half the world away. When Ronnie O’Sullivan became the youngest Masters champion at the ripe old age of 19 years and 69 days with a 9-3 win over John Higgins in February 1995, Oasis were already huge Rock ‘n’ Roll stars in Blighty courtesy of decade-defining debut album Definitely Maybe.

Later in the same year, (What’s The Story) Morning Glory? was released as the Gallagher brothers became the most priceless band to come out of the UK since Welsh actor Richard Burton handed missus Liz Taylor a Krupp Diamond in the 1960s.

Some might say otherwise, but not many of the 250,000 diehards attending Oasis' sell-out Knebworth gigs in August 1996 will argue the toss.

Read the full piece with Ronnie O'Sullivan from Desmond Kane here

