Mark Selby has said he is not in a good place mentally and will seek help.

After a period of reflection, Selby has taken to social media to apologise to friends and family and vowed to seek help.

“Just want to apologise to all my friends and family for letting them down,” Selby wrote on Twitter. “Mentally not in a good place at moment, had a relapse and trying to bottle it up and put a brave face on is not the way.

“I promise I will get help and be a become a better person.”

Selby is scheduled to play in the Shoot Out, and said on Friday evening that he was looking forward to the event in his home town of Leicester, but it remains to be seen if he takes his place in the draw in light of his comments on his mental health.

