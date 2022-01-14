The three-time world champion will face Neil Robertson in the semi-finals after the Class of ’92 grandees played out a match of the highest calibre in front of a raucous yet appreciative crowd

“It was just a great occasion,” said Williams. “I mean, I've never experienced a crowd like that. We had a standing ovation at the start which felt like it went for 10 minutes, and then again before the final frame.

“The respect between me and John is massive but when the crowd is like that it is unbelievable.”

Williams and Higgins played out a match befitting of their pre-match reception, taking it all the way to a final-frame decider. And Williams said that the reception the pair got was so loud ahead of the 11th frame that he could hear it from the toilets.

“I was in the toilet actually,” said Williams, when Eurosport pundit Jimmy White asked him about the second standing ovation.

And I heard them cheering for John. And when I went in, it was just electric. You know, it's probably the best atmosphere I've ever played in 30 years as a professional.

The 46-year-old Williams secured the victory with a smart 91 break and will face Robertson for a spot in the final after the 2010 world champion beat seven-time Masters champion Ronnie O’Sullivan 6-4 earlier in the day.

