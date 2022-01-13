Mark Williams beat old rival John Higgins 6-5 in their Masters quarter-final in an epic encounter at the Alexandra Palace, setting up a semi-final clash with Neil Robertson.

The match went down to a final-frame decider, with the Welshman triumphing after a break of 91.

Higgins roared into a 2-0 lead after opening with a break of 126, only for Williams to win three frames on the bounce. The pair duked it out until the decider, with Williams sealing victory in thrilling fashion.

'Probably the best atmosphere I’ve played in!' - Williams in awe of crowd

Before the final frame, the two snooker greats were given a standing ovation by the crowd at Ally Pally. Speaking afterwards, Williams said: “I’ve never experienced anything like that. The crowd was unbelievable.

“The crowd must have been cheering for a few minutes before we started off, I couldn’t feel my legs in the chair. That’s the best intro I’ve ever had, I think John will probably say the same.

“Thanks to all the crowd because it made the occasion even more special… I thought it was a good game today, if we keep playing like that perhaps we’re going to be here for a few more years yet.”

Earlier in the day, Robertson had won 6-4 against seven-time Masters champion Ronnie O’Sullivan.

The Australian won consecutive frames to wrap things up, saying afterwards: “If you can’t get up for this kind of event, you should hand your place to somebody else.”

'No, no, no!' - Higgins pots red as well as black to let Williams in

