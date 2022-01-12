Judd Trump has been outspoken in his views about snooker’s dress code, and the tie he wore in his Masters clash with Mark Allen did some talking.

The world No. 2 has said snooker needs to modernise to attract a younger audience, and suggested hoodies and t -shirts should be options for players.

Those sorts of tops are on show at the Alexandra Palace, but only in the crowd as players have to wear a tie in the afternoon and a bow tie in the evening.

Before his meeting with Allen, Trump said : “Don’t get me started, the tie is so bad! I’ve had my mum taking the lining out of my tie today because the lining is too thick. Any tie I get I can’t cue over because the knot is too big.”

The tie in question is a black and white number, with an extremely small knot.

“Judd Trump is sporting a rather snazzy tie,” Phil Studd said on Eurosport commentary. “He’s made it clear this week he’s not keen on wearing a standard tie in the afternoon. He feels it can hamper his cueing, hence the tiny knot he is wearing.”

Dominic Dale added: “Back in the day in the 70s and 80s it was customary to wear a lounge tie in the afternoon and a bow tie in the evening, always.”

The tie did not appear to be hampering Trump early on in his match with Allen, as he hit two centuries in his opening three frames.

