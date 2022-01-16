The electric atmosphere at Alexandra Palace can do strange things to people, and Barry Hawkins was put out of kilter at the start of the final with Neil Robertson.

The spectators have played their part all week at the Masters, on occasions going a little too far despite the players speaking so positively about the atmosphere.

Hawkins and Robertson were given a brilliant reception as they made their way into the arena, with the former lapping up the occasion.

A normally reserved Hawkins whipped up the crowd following his dramatic win over Judd Trump in the semi-finals - and he was in ebullient mood for the final as he high-fived members of the crowd on his way into the arena.

It was clear he was pumped up and ready to go, too ready as it turned out as he stepped up to the table to break - only to be sent back to his chair by referee Desislava Bozhilova as it was Robertson to get the contest underway.

“It is Neil to break, it is Neil to break,” Bozhilova said as Hawkins stepped up to the table.

“Barry was eager to get on with it, so eager he forgot it was Neil Robertson to break,” Philip Studd said on Eurosport commentary.

When he got to the table, Hawkins crunched in a brilliant red to settle nerves and suggest a classic could be in the offing.

