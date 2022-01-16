The Masters crowd at the Alexandra Palace on Sunday lifted the bar for the reception they gave Barry Hawkins and Neil Robertson for the second session of the final.

The players have revelled in the atmosphere in north London this week, with the raucous crowds a world away from the empty arena in Milton Keynes 12 months ago.

Ad

The Masters 'If he catches fire the match takes on a different dynamic' - O'Sullivan 2 HOURS AGO

That was arguably impossible to top, but the audience on Sunday gave it a good shot - so much so that Hawkins did not hear his cue to enter the arena.

“Look at that crowd, look at that atmosphere,” Jimmy White said in the Eurosport studio. “Baz is enjoying that.

"He did not know it was his cue to go on.”

When he did make his way down the stairs into the arena, Hawkins - with his family in attendance - had a smile as wide as the Alexandra Palace itself.

- - -

Stream the Shoot-Out and other top snooker live and on-demand on discovery+ . You can also watch all the action live on eurosport.co.uk.

The Masters Robertson edges ahead of Hawkins after first session of Masters final 4 HOURS AGO