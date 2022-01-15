Neil Robertson’s win over Mark Williams in the semi-finals of the Masters will be talked about for years.

The quality was high, with only one frame not containing a half-century break.

But as well as the quality, the drama was off the scale - particularly in the final frame.

A break of 67 put Williams in the driving seat, but a missed black gave Robertson a lifeline - albeit with two snookers needed.

He got one after a tense safety battle, and with a red tight to the black over the bottom left, Robertson had Williams in trouble - with 12 feet separating cue ball and object ball.

“How do you like this if you are Mark Williams?” David Hendon said on Eurosport commentary.

Williams pulled off the most amazing escape, as he came off the bottom cushion and flicked the red without potting the black.

“That has got to be one of the shots of the match," Hendon said.

Ronnie O’Sullivan, speaking in the Eurosport studio, said: “You think there’s no way in a million years he’s not going to pot the black, but he plays an unbelievable shot.”

