Judd Trump has admitted he was carried away by the atmosphere at Alexandra Palace during his win over Mark Allen in the first round of the Masters.

Trump is normally fairly restrained around the table, but it was the second clenched fist of the match as he produced something similar when pinching the eighth frame after needing a snooker.

“I could not help it,” Trump said on Eurosport. “Normally I am quite reserved, but this crowd in here, they just pick you up and I love the rowdiness of this London crowd, it is amazing.

“It is inspiring to be out here. The crowd are amazing, and the more the pressure ramped up I felt in control of myself.”

Trump has been a step below his sizzling best this season, and was proud about how he dug in to win the deciding frame.

“I have lost a few close ones this season, so to battle back there,” he said. “You lose the belief when you lose these close games, so to close it out how I did I am so proud of myself.

I have had a lot of tough losses recently. I have been practising my socks off and you’ve got to wait your turn.

“I have lost a few deciders this season that in the past couple of years I would not have lost, so to win that decider gives me pride.”

Trump, who knocked in three centuries against Allen, faces the winner of the match between Kyren Wilson and Stuart Bingham.

“I am just getting warmed up now, so hopefully next game six tons,” Trump said, arguably only half-joking.

