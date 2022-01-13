Judd Trump edged out Mark Allen in a thriller in the first round of the Masters, had the crowd lapping up his post-match interview, and Jimmy White feels the world No. 2 excites in the same way as Ronnie O’Sullivan.

Allen squandered a chance to move 5-3 ahead in the race to six and also got two bites in the decider, but was unable to get the job done.

Trump was delighted to get over the line , saying he was spurred on by the crowd, and White feels he will get major backing at Alexandra Palace.

“The crowd always appreciates Judd Trump, a bit like Ronnie O’Sullivan,” White said on Eurosport. “He’s an exciting player to watch.

“He plays all these fantastic shots, such great cue power. He also has a lot of finesse when in the balls and is very easy on the eye.”

A normally reserved Trump pumped his fist when pinching the eighth and again when sealing the win.

White feels the show of emotion is a clear indicator that Trump is determined to push for the title.

“He wants to win this tournament,” White said. “It means so much to him, that’s why you got the fist bump at 4-4 and also at the end.”

'This is incredible drama' - Trump wins crucial eighth frame against Allen

Neal Foulds feels the fist pumps came because Trump knew he was so close to a first-round exit.”

“Judd Trump looked like going 5-3 down, and that’s why I think this meant more to him as it looked like he was going out,” Foulds said. “He won a frame needing snookers; got the job done.

“He missed out on the event last year so he is back at a venue he has won at before, beat O'Sullivan in the final, so great memories for him.”

