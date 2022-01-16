Neil Robertson edged ahead of Barry Hawkins after the first session of the Masters final.

But he pinched a fifth frame that should have gone to his opponent, and it freed him up to take a 5-3 lead in the race to 10.

Robertson holds a 10-4 head-to-head advantage over Hawkins in tournament play - including the last four meetings - and the Hawk will need to produce something special in the evening at the Alexandra Palace to deny the Australian a second Masters title.

It was a scrappy start with both players missing presentable chances, but Hawkins knocked in the final red and cleared to take the opener.

While Hawkins appeared pumped up by the occasion , Robertson looked a little subdued. His play in the opening frame seemed a hangover from the semi-finals, but he crunched in a couple of brilliant reds in the second to draw level and seemingly settle into the match.

The second frame suggested Robertson was ready to enter battle, and he proved that in style in the third as he knocked in the 37th century of his Masters career to move in front.

The fourth frame was a long way from a decider, but it had the feel of one as both players passed up chances. A Robertson miss proved pivotal, as Hawkins knocked in a good red to draw level at the interval.

Robertson pinched a dramatic final frame against Mark Williams to book his place in the final, and he did the same to Hawkins in the fifth.

Hawkins took two frames before the interval without making a break over 50, but he looked good in the frame upon the resumption when knocking in a break of 60.

He did not close out the frame, and passed up further chances on the final red. The fifth turned Robertson’s way when Hawkins fouled the green with his shirt, and to compound the error he conceded a free ball. Robertson stepped in to pot the final red and the colours to move in front.

Both players missed chances in the sixth, with Hawkins' pink to left middle proving the costliest. He lifted the butt of his cue just before impact to throw the object ball off line, and a tap of his temple suggested he knew it.

Hawkins showed his battling qualities and steely resolve to see off Judd Trump. Those were on show in the seventh, as he shrugged off another and stood firm as Robertson chased a snooker to take the frame and cut the gap.

Robertson’s long game is one of his strengths, but he was down at 30% in the early stages of the final. It improved as the session wore on, and when knocking in a red in the eighth it lifted him to 63%. It set up a break of 73, and a two-frame lead heading into the evening session.

