The opening match of the Masters between Mark Williams and defending champion Yan Bingtao was interrupted by an unexpected visitor.

Early in the opening frame of the first round match at Alexandra Palace, an insect landed on the table right next to the brown.

Momentarily distracted, Yan called for assistance from the referee to help remove the unwanted guest.

“Yeah so, Desislava Bozhilova the referee… is saying ‘you do it!’ laughed David Hendon on commentary.

“In a way, I don’t blame her looking at it.”

“Oh yes,” added Dominic Dale. “It's not a wasp, It's a bee!”

The bee made it’s move as Yan lined up his next shot but then returned shortly, flying towards Williams.

“These matches are so fascinating there’s quite often a sting in the tail but not usually this early” joked Hendon.

“Unfortunately the bee isn't quite behaving” added Dale.

