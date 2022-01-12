Announcer Rob Walker summarised it simply when interviewing John Higgins after the Scot beat Zhao Xintong to book a Masters quarter-final meeting with fellow 46-year-old Mark Williams on Thursday.

“The Class of ’92, with a combined age of 92, a brilliant stage for the two old warriors, it’s going to be amazing, isn’t it?” Walker asked.

Higgins, one third of this esteemed Class of ’92 along with Williams and Ronnie O’Sullivan, agreed.

“It’s special,” he said after his 6-2 win . “To play them in an arena like this, the crowd are amazing.

“I heard him [Williams] saying it’s the best atmosphere, this is the best I’ve played in. Roll on Thursday night and hopefully we can put on a good show!”

Williams had already booked his place in the Masters quarter-final, and was eager for his old rival to do the same after praising the Alexandra Palace atmosphere

“We’ve been around forever,” Williams said after his victory over defending champion Yan Bingtao on Sunday, hoping Higgins would follow suit in his match the following day.

He’s getting older, greyer and balder. I’m getting older, greyer and balder. There would be a fantastic crowd and it would be just like the Crucible back in 2018. It would be brilliant.

Williams was referring to their memorable World Championship final four years ago, with the Welshman prevailing 18-16 to become the third oldest winner and claim a third world title 15 years after his previous triumph.

This meeting on the grandest stage of them all summed up the longevity of these two snooker stalwarts, and they met again in last year’s World Championship, with Williams beating Higgins 13-7 in the last 16.

Per cuetracker , Higgins leads the head-to-head 36-23, plus four draws in group-stage matches, and he believes this rivalry has become healthier over the years.

Higgins told Eurosport: “Maybe 10, 15 years ago we were more rivals. Now, the likes of me and Mark are not one and two, or three and four in the game, but we’re still in the top echelons of the game and still win events.

“Now it’s a more healthy rivalry. When I played him in the world final, you look across and see his family growing up, my family growing up, you think to yourself it’s special times when you’ve grown up with this guy for the best part of 30 years.

I’ll go out there Thursday, hope to play well, and we’ll try and put on a show.

Eurosport pundits Jimmy White and Neal Foulds are both anticipating another top-quality encounter on Thursday night.

“It was interesting listening to what John said there,” Foulds said. “There’s a whole lot of respect between John and Mark.

“The way he spoke about him, we often talk about Ronnie matches with the Class of ’92 but that’ll be another great occasion. Two great players over the last 25 years.”.

White added: “They’re both 46, playing incredible stuff. There was one stage when you thought over 30, that was a time to retire, but they’ve shown longevity and that they can keep going because they’re so good.”

