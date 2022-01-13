Perfection is what most geniuses strive for but don’t often find it. Ronnie O’Sullivan is snooker’s genius, with most people of the opinion that he is the best to have picked up a cue.

He makes the sport look ridiculously easy at times, but there are occasions when even the greats of the game find a bit of trouble.

During his quarter-final clash with Neil Robertson, O’Sullivan was trailing 4-3 but in the balls and looking to level the contest. After picking off the penultimate red, he was looking to leave an angle on the pink to lay a snooker on the final red.

Anywhere but straight was the position. He duly fell straight, and berated himself as he marched round the table.

“Shocking, he says to himself,” David Hendon said on Eurosport commentary.

Hendon felt it was a positive sign, in so far that O’Sullivan was clearly invested in the contest.

“It just shows you how up for it he is, which is good to see,” Hendon said. “He spoke so well after his first round, talking himself up for once. So often he plays everything down.

“Good to see, I think."

