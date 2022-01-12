Judd Trump made a low-key start to 2022, being eliminated from the Championship League, but he kicked into gear at the start of his Masters challenge with a century in his opening frame against Mark Allen.

It proved to be a cagey opening to the match, with a red trapped in the jaws of the bottom right and both players attempting to hide it.

Ad

It was Trump who got in, but he did not cash in at the first time of asking.

The Masters Trump's fashion choice catches the eye AN HOUR AGO

A second chance came his way, courtesy of a superb snooker which drew an error from Allen.

Handing multiple chances to top players is not wise, and Allen paid the price as Trump raced over the winning line.

A century was there for the taking, and the Alexandra Palace crowd greeted the sinking of the pink with a roar of approval.

Watch Selby's red take 'an age' to drop in

Naughty snooker has been replaced by a steely determination to win, but Trump still has party pieces in his locker - as demonstrated by the pink which he knocked in and sent the white round the angles to drop on the black.

The ton - the 827th of his career - was already in the bag when he smashed the black so hard that it wriggled in the pocket before flying off the table.

"A statement opening from the 2019 Masters champion," Phil Studd said on Eurosport commentary. "It took time to get going, but it was worth the wait with Trump’s 19th century of the season."

- - -

Stream the Masters and other top snooker live and on-demand on discovery+ . You can also watch all the action live on eurosport.co.uk.

Championship League 'What a pot!' – Watch Zhao's breathtaking black ball finish at Championship League 06/01/2022 AT 23:46