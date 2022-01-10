Premium Snooker London Masters | 19:45-23:30

Thanks for joining us

We will be back just before 7pm GMT with Shaun Murphy meeting Barry Hawkins as the engrossing Masters matches just continue at the sport's biggest invitational event.

MASTERS 2022 SCHEDULE

Yan Bingtao 4-6 Mark Williams – Sunday January 9, 1pm

– Sunday January 9, 1pm Neil Robertson 6-3 Anthony McGill – Sunday January 9, 7pm

6-3 Anthony McGill – Sunday January 9, 7pm John Higgins 6-2 Zhao Xintong – Monday January 10, 1pm

6-2 Zhao Xintong – Monday January 10, 1pm Shaun Murphy v Barry Hawkins – Monday January 10, 7pm

Ronnie O’Sullivan v Jack Lisowski – Tuesday January 11, 1pm

Mark Selby v Stephen Maguire – Tuesday January 11, 7pm

Judd Trump v Mark Allen – Wednesday January 12, 1pm

Kyren Wilson v Stuart Bingham – Wednesday January 12, 7pm

Higgins 6-2 Zhao

"Delighted to be back and I can fit in that chair now because for a couple of years I couldn't fit in it," said Higgins, who has lost four stones over the past seven months.

"I'll be delighted to play Mark (Williams). This is the best arena I've ever played in so roll on Thursday."

‘A rare mistake!’ - Referee Verhaas puts green back on wrong spot in Higgins’ Masters match

Higgins 6-2 Zhao

Higgins finishing off this match as he started it. Among the balls and scoring. A 78 break. A 6-2 win for Higgins.

Higgins 5-2 Zhao (89-0)

Looks like this match has run its course. Higgins has dominated this contest with 65% of table time. The Scot over the winning line. Should be an intriguing dust-up with Williams in the last eight.

Higgins 5-2 Zhao (39-0)

Astonishing miss there from Higgins on a red on 39 when he looked set for a big break, but he hasn't left anything for Zhao. Very fortunate. Can the UK champion keep this match alive?

Higgins 5-2 Zhao (34-0)

Brilliant plant on reds after a poor Zhao safety shot. Rolls in a brown and he is back among the reds at the scoring end of the table. Looks like this could be game, set and match coming up. Plenty of balls to get him over the line.

Higgins 5-2 Zhao (0-0)

One more frame required for the two-times Masters champion and he will face old foe Mark Williams in the quarter-finals on Thursday night.

Higgins 4-2 Zhao (63-8)

All looking a bit ominous this one. Higgins dominating the table time and Zhao will need to reel off four frames to stay alive in the Masters.

Higgins 4-2 Zhao (38-8)

Zhao tries to pick out a long red, but no joy with that. Bad miss and he has left Higgins in among the balls. Glorious chance to claim a 5-2 lead with his young opponent looking a bit crestfallen at moment.

Higgins 4-2 Zhao (24-8)

Only 17 from the Scotsman in response. Wanted more from that visit, but he rolls in a fabulous long red seconds later. Life in this frame as Zhao plays safe with the black running safe. All a bit scrappy at moment.

Higgins 4-2 Zhao (9-8)

Zhao can only run in eight at the start of the seventh frame. Tried to float in a red, but was tough bridging and red stays out. Higgins handed a reprieve. What can he score at this visit?

Higgins 4-2 Zhao (0-0)

That miss with the rest on the green proved costly for Higgins, who looked likely to step in for a 5-1 lead, but Zhao stays in touch at 4-2.

Higgins 4-1 Zhao (13-44)

Zhao given an easy opener after Higgins misses the green with rest. Wasn't the easiest shot, but did expect him to make that.

Higgins 4-1 Zhao (7-31)

27 break from Zhao before he misses a tough cut on a red to a centre pocket. Ahead in the frame, but well off with a long shot seconds later. Higgins back at the table.

Higgins 4-1 Zhao (0-0)

Higgins with a second century break. A run of 104 for a 4-1 lead. The Scotsman chasing two more frames to reach the last eight. Zhao being frozen out of this match.

Higgins 3-1 Zhao (23-3)

Suspect Zhao will need to work for any scoring chances he is going to get out there today. Slams in a stunning long red, but can only add a yellow before another red stays up. Chance gone and Higgins back at the table.

Higgins 3-1 Zhao (0-0)

The Scotsman is covering all bases so far today in long potting and tactical play.

Higgins 3-1 Zhao (0-0)

A 3-1 advantage for Higgins at the mid-session interval. In command of this contest so far.

Higgins 2-1 Zhao (55-2)

This is brilliant from Higgins. Given half a chance by Zhao and he has really pounced on the openings that have come his way. Should be a 3-1 lead at the mid-session interval for the Players champion. In goes the pink and his opponent is 53 behind with 51 points left on the table.

Higgins 2-1 Zhao (7-1)

These players last met in the last 32 of the UK Championship last month with Zhao winning 6-5 on his way to claiming the title in UK. Higgins led 5-3 on that occasion.

Higgins 2-1 Zhao (0-0)

Higgins utterly dominant in the third frame with Zhao not potting a ball. Fourth frame before the mid-session interval.

Higgins 1-1 Zhao (54-0)

Mistake by Zhao in leaving a red over a top pocket. Higgins should get over the line here for a 2-1 lead in the third frame.

Higgins 1-1 Zhao (45-0)

More of a tactical frame on the cards which suits Higgins holding a 45-point lead.

Higgins 1-1 Zhao (37-0)

The Scotsman first to the punch in the third frame, but can only make 37 before he screws into the pack off the black and winds up on nothing. Just the safety shot coming up. And plays a good one by leaving a red safe with another red in baulk.

Higgins 1-1 Zhao (0-0)

A total clearance of 128 from Zhao. He levels the match at 1-1. Two centuries to start the afternoon. This already has the makings of a classic.

Higgins 1-0 Zhao (0-85)

Could be a century coming up from the young Chinese player. Some start to this match. Both players right at it.

Higgins 1-0 Zhao (0-54)

The great champions can pull out the recovery shots under pressure. Fine pot on a red by Zhao to keep this break going. Right back in business at the business end of the table.

Higgins 1-0 Zhao (0-26)

Nice safety shot by Higgins, but Zhao responds with a stunning long red. A great chance for the UK champion to show this Alexandra Palace crowd what he can do with a load of balls and a snooker cue. They're all snooker loopy.

Higgins 0-0 Zhao (100-6)

Fabulous stuff from Higgins out there. A break of 100 from last year's finalist in his 28th appearance at the Masters. Looks right in the mood.

Higgins 0-0 Zhao (92-6)

This has been classic Higgins. One-visit snooker. Could easily be a century to get this match off and running. An 861st century on the cards.

Higgins 0-0 Zhao (17-6)

Cracking long blue by Zhao, but a long red hovering near the hole then fails to drop. Didn't expect him to miss that. And Higgins given an early chance to get his scoring boots on.

Welcome back

Hope you are settling down with a nice cuppa ready for another glorious afternoon of Masters snooker. John Higgins is first up today against the new UK champion Zhao Xintong. Should be an utterly absorbing contest. First to six frames will face Mark Williams on Thursday night in the quarter-finals. Boys back on the baize just after 1pm.

'The best venue in snooker' – Why Williams feels Masters should be ranking event

Mark Williams has hailed Alexandra Palace in London as snooker's greatest arena, but believes the Masters may need to become a ranking event rather than an elite invitational tournament in future years.

Speaking after his 6-4 win over defending champion Yan Bingtao from 3-1 behind in the first round on Sunday, Williams feels the time has come for every player on the World Snooker Tour to have the chance to experience the sport's "best venue".

Williams won his two Masters titles at the old Wembley Conference Centre in 1998 and 2003, but feels the Ally Pally atmosphere can only be rivalled by the Crucible Theatre in Sheffield when the World Championship reaches its final stages.

The Welshman rolled in breaks of 63, 56, 62, 67, 64, 104 and 85 with 21-year-old Yan contributing 64, 71, 57 and 122 in a magnificent start to the 48th Masters.

Read more from Desmond Kane here

