Judd Trump wowed the crowd with a century break in the opening frame of his win over Mark Allen at the Masters, which included a party piece on the pink.
Anything you can do, I can do better, thought Jimmy White in the Eurosport studio.
At the mid-session interval, White made his way to the practice tables for his own shot at being the magician.
The Masters
'I could not help it' - Trump admits fist pump was inspired by Alexandra Palace crowd
2 HOURS AGO
With Trump and Ronnie O’Sullivan on the adjacent practice tables, the pressure was on the Whirlwind to produce.
Setting the scene, Neal Foulds said: “Judd has a lot of cue power, but Jimmy has always been exactly the same - bundles of cue power.”
After White played the pink, with backspin to send it up and down the table, Foulds added: “Not bad Jim, I have to say. Still got it.”
To which White replied: Thanks Neal. I am buying the curry tonight, am I?”
After hitting the shot to near, perfection. White said: “It’s like when you hit a golf ball, you get that sound. It’s similar with a snooker ball, you are hitting the sweet spot. When you go through the ball, you get that sound.”
- - -
Stream the Masters and other top snooker live and on-demand on discovery+. You can also watch all the action live on eurosport.co.uk.
The Masters
Trump fends off Allen to book spot in Masters quarter finals
3 HOURS AGO
The Masters
'How extraordinary!' Trump asks referee to check for own foul during Allen clash
4 HOURS AGO