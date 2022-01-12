Anything you can do, I can do better, thought Jimmy White in the Eurosport studio.

Ad

At the mid-session interval, White made his way to the practice tables for his own shot at being the magician.

The Masters 'I could not help it' - Trump admits fist pump was inspired by Alexandra Palace crowd 2 HOURS AGO

With Trump and Ronnie O’Sullivan on the adjacent practice tables, the pressure was on the Whirlwind to produce.

Setting the scene, Neal Foulds said: “Judd has a lot of cue power, but Jimmy has always been exactly the same - bundles of cue power.”

After White played the pink, with backspin to send it up and down the table, Foulds added: “Not bad Jim, I have to say. Still got it.”

To which White replied: Thanks Neal. I am buying the curry tonight, am I?”

After hitting the shot to near, perfection. White said: “It’s like when you hit a golf ball, you get that sound. It’s similar with a snooker ball, you are hitting the sweet spot. When you go through the ball, you get that sound.”

- - -

Stream the Masters and other top snooker live and on-demand on discovery+ . You can also watch all the action live on eurosport.co.uk

The Masters Trump fends off Allen to book spot in Masters quarter finals 3 HOURS AGO