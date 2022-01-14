Premium Snooker Judd Trump - Kyren Wilson 13:44-17:29 Live

Trump 0-0 Wilson (17-12)

Error by Wilson allows Trump chance to slot mid-range red which is followed by a yellow off the spot, but he then misses a cut on a red. All very twitchy until Trump rams home a fabulous long red.

Trump 0-0 Wilson (10-12)

Few early nerves out there as Wilson breaks down on 12 after a cut on a red fails to drop.

Trump 0-0 Wilson (0-0)

Wilson won his own epic with Stuart Bingham, coming through 6-5 on the final pink.

Naughty snooker on the horizon

Trump survived a thriller with a 6-5 win over Mark Allen to reach the last eight. Look at this little shot. Doesn't get any better than this on a snooker table.

'Electric' Alexandra Palace atmosphere

Enjoy this clip from Mark Williams and John Higgins on Thursday evening. Lovely piece of footage from the North London venue with 2,000 snooker fans absolutely loving the game.

Six men still standing in race for Paul Hunter Trophy and £250,000

Quick update on where we stand with the 48th edition of the coveted invitational event before today's matches in last eight.

2022 MASTERS QUARTER-FINALS

THU 13 JAN

13:00 - Neil Robertson 6-4 Ronnie O'Sullivan

6-4 Ronnie O'Sullivan 19:00 - Mark Williams 6-5 John Higgins

6-5 John Higgins FRI 14 JAN

13:00 - Judd Trump v Kyren Wilson

19:00 - Barry Hawkins v Mark Selby

SEMI-FINAL

Sat 15 Jan

13:00 - Neil Robertson v Mark Williams

19:00 - To be decided v To be decided

FINAL

Sun 16 Jan

13 + 19:00 - To be decided v To be decided

Good afternoon

Settle in for another appetising afternoon on the green baize as 2019 champion Judd Trump meets 2018 finalist Kyren Wilson in the third quarter-final. World champion and three-times winner Mark Selby faces 2016 runner-up Barry Hawkins from 7pm GMT this evening. Mark Williams and Neil Robertson contest the first semi-final on Saturday afternoon at 1pm. Should be some real drama coming up over next three days so get a warm cuppa to hand and enjoy the boys on the baize.

FRIDAY'S BIG STORIES

‘I was in the toilet and I heard them!’ – Williams on best atmosphere in 30 years as pro

Mark Williams has lavished praise on the crowd at the Alexandra Palace after his 6-5 win against John Higgins at the Masters.

The three-time world champion will face Neil Robertson in the semi-finals after the Class of ’92 grandees played out a match of the highest calibre in front of a raucous yet appreciative crowd

“It was just a great occasion,” said Williams. “I mean, I've never experienced a crowd like that. We had a standing ovation at the start which felt like it went for 10 minutes, and then again before the final frame.

“The respect between me and John is massive but when the crowd is like that it is unbelievable.”

Williams and Higgins played out a match befitting of their pre-match reception, taking it all the way to a final-frame decider. And Williams said that the reception the pair got was so loud ahead of the 11th frame that he could hear it from the toilets.

“I was in the toilet actually,” said Williams, when Eurosport pundit Jimmy White asked him about the second standing ovation.

And I heard them cheering for John. And when I went in, it was just electric. You know, it's probably the best atmosphere I've ever played in 30 years as a professional.

Neil Robertson has compared facing Ronnie O’Sullivan at the Masters to taking on Roger Federer at Wimbledon.

Robertson got the better of O’Sullivan in the quarter-finals at Alexandra Palace on Thursday, which went some way to easing the pain of losing the final of the World Grand Prix to the Rocket last month.

It was a notable effort, as O’Sullivan was roared by his adoring public at Alexandra Palace.

Robertson was taken aback by the greeting O’Sullivan got from the crowd, but is aware the seven-time winner is a firm favourite of the Masters crowd - similar to how the Swiss tennis great is adored at SW19.

“It was amazing being out there,” Robertson told Eurosport. “I thought my reaction was amazing, but when Ronnie came out it was on another level again.

“It’s like playing Federer at Wimbledon, you know you are going to have the majority of the crowd against you. It has nothing to do with me personally, but Ronnie is like no other player we have had in the game.

“You have to respect that, but you also need to be ready to go and play well when you get the chances and I felt as though 90% of the match was fantastic. There were one or two mistakes but that is to be expected when you are playing in a cauldron of amazing fans."

