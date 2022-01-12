Premium Snooker London Masters | 13:45-17:30

LIVE COMMENTS START FROM 12:45

Brilliant O’Sullivan roars into last eight with thumping win

Once the Rocket got control of the contest, the seven-time champion never looked back as he set up a showdown with Neil Robertson with a 6-1 triumph.

“I struggled early on, I was so nervous. Really, really nervous,” O’Sullivan admitted.

'It wasn't pretty' - Selby battles past Maguire to set up Hawkins showdown

Selby will face close friend Barry Hawkins in his tenth Masters quarter-final.

"Happy to get the win," Selby said after the match. "It wasn't pretty but I've played some good matches this year and got beat so it's nice to not be on top of my game and come through a game.

"Just echoing what the players have been saying all the week it's great to have the full crowd back in Alexandra Palace. It's not been the same playing in front of nobody.

Me and Barry are good friends off the table, but when we come on the table we both want to bash each other's heads in.

Schedule and results

Masters (9-16 Jan 2022)

Round 1

Sun 9 Jan

13:00 - Yan Bingtao [1] 4-6 Mark J Williams [9]

19:00 - Neil Robertson [5] 6-3 Anthony McGill [16]

Mon 12 Jan

13:00 - John Higgins [8] 6-2 Zhao Xintong [10]

6-2 Zhao Xintong [10] 19:00 - Shaun Murphy [7] 2-6 Barry Hawkins [11]

Tue 11 Jan

13:00 - Ronnie O'Sullivan [4] 6-1 Jack Lisowski [14]

6-1 Jack Lisowski [14] 19:00 - Mark Selby [2] 6-3 Stephen Maguire [13]

Wed 12 Jan

13:00 - Judd Trump [3] v Mark Allen [12]

19:00 - Kyren Wilson [6] v Stuart Bingham [15]

Quarter-final

Thu 13 Jan

13:00 - Neil Robertson v Ronnie O'Sullivan

19:00 - Mark Williams v John Higgins

Fri 14 Jan

13:00 - Judd Trump / M Allen v K Wilson / Bingham

19:00 - Barry Hawkins v Selby / Maguire

Semi-final

Sat 15 Jan

13:00 - To be decided v To be decided

19:00 - To be decided v To be decided

Final

Sun 16 Jan

13 + 19:00 - To be decided v To be decided

- - -

