Snooker
London Masters |
13:45-17:30
LIVE COMMENTS START FROM 12:45
Ad
TUESDAY'S BIG STORIES
The Masters
'Let them worry about me' - 'Nervous' O'Sullivan vows to test himself at Masters
Brilliant O’Sullivan roars into last eight with thumping win
Ronnie O’Sullivan leaked just one frame as he dismantled Jack Lisowski to reach the Masters quarter-finals at a raucous Alexandra Palace.
Once the Rocket got control of the contest, the seven-time champion never looked back as he set up a showdown with Neil Robertson with a 6-1 triumph.
“I struggled early on, I was so nervous. Really, really nervous,” O’Sullivan admitted.
'It wasn't pretty' - Selby battles past Maguire to set up Hawkins showdown
Mark Selby is through to the last eight of the 2022 Masters after dispatching Stephen Maguire 6-3 in a hard-fought contest on Tuesday evening.
Selby will face close friend Barry Hawkins in his tenth Masters quarter-final.
"Happy to get the win," Selby said after the match. "It wasn't pretty but I've played some good matches this year and got beat so it's nice to not be on top of my game and come through a game.
"Just echoing what the players have been saying all the week it's great to have the full crowd back in Alexandra Palace. It's not been the same playing in front of nobody.
Me and Barry are good friends off the table, but when we come on the table we both want to bash each other's heads in.
Schedule and results
Masters (9-16 Jan 2022)
Round 1
Sun 9 Jan
- 13:00 - Yan Bingtao [1] 4-6 Mark J Williams [9]
- 19:00 - Neil Robertson [5] 6-3 Anthony McGill [16]
Mon 12 Jan
- 13:00 - John Higgins [8] 6-2 Zhao Xintong [10]
- 19:00 - Shaun Murphy [7] 2-6 Barry Hawkins [11]
Tue 11 Jan
- 13:00 - Ronnie O'Sullivan [4] 6-1 Jack Lisowski [14]
- 19:00 - Mark Selby [2] 6-3 Stephen Maguire [13]
Wed 12 Jan
- 13:00 - Judd Trump [3] v Mark Allen [12]
- 19:00 - Kyren Wilson [6] v Stuart Bingham [15]
Quarter-final
Thu 13 Jan
- 13:00 - Neil Robertson v Ronnie O'Sullivan
- 19:00 - Mark Williams v John Higgins
Fri 14 Jan
- 13:00 - Judd Trump / M Allen v K Wilson / Bingham
- 19:00 - Barry Hawkins v Selby / Maguire
Semi-final
Sat 15 Jan
- 13:00 - To be decided v To be decided
- 19:00 - To be decided v To be decided
Final
Sun 16 Jan
- 13 + 19:00 - To be decided v To be decided
- - -
Stream the Masters and other top snooker live and on-demand on discovery+. You can also watch all the action live on eurosport.co.uk.
The Masters
‘Stunning’ – O’Sullivan makes sensational long pot and plant
The Masters
Masters 2022 LIVE: World champion Selby battles past Maguire after Rocket victory
Advertisement
Ad
Advertisement
Ad