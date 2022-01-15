Premium Live Malta Cup Snooker 14:00-17:30 Live

Robertson 1-2 Williams (53-8)

Williams can't cut in a red early in the fourth frame and Robertson looks like he is going to punish the Welsh player until he misses a pink off the spot. Astonishing miss. 53 in it in with 67 left up.

Robertson 1-2 Williams (1-0)

The crowd are loving this. Breaks of 59 and 71. Williams the man with the action plan at the moment before Robertson piles in with a red early on. Final frame before the mid-session interval.

Robertson 1-1 Williams (4-71)

Floats in another mid-range red to keep break moving along. Looks like he is going to lead 2-1.

Robertson 1-1 Williams (4-71)

Williams back at the table in the third frame. Strolling around the table like he is out on the golf course eyeing up a putt on the green. Bends a brilliant shot around the pink to slot the red. This is marvellous stuff.

Selby reveals mental health battle

The world champion has tweeted today after his 6-1 defeat to Barry Hawkins in the quarter-finals last night. Obviously does not sound great and wish him well for a quick recovery. He is due back in action against Li Hang in the first round of the Shoot Out on Thursday in his home city of Leicester.

"Just want to apologise to all my friends and family for letting them down," said Selby on Twitter. "Mentally not in a good place at moment, had a relapse and trying to bottle it up and put a brave face on is not the way. I promise I will get help and be a become a better person."

Robertson 1-1 Williams (0-0)

We are level at 1-1 in this semi-final. Stunning stuff from the Welshman to win his first frame. Hotting up nicely out there.

Robertson 1-0 Williams (0-81)

Williams with a timely double on a red. 60 points clear with 59 remaining. Should level this match as he slots another red. Frame all over. 1-1.

Robertson 1-0 Williams (0-58)

Another superb recovery pot on a black from the three-times world champion. Up to 55 before he runs out of position. Nice lead, but frame far from over before Williams picks out a delightful cut on a red. This has been some break so far.

Robertson 1-0 Williams (0-17)

Williams with a fluke on red off the edge of another red attempting a double before he rolls in a black. Lovely cutback on black before he rolls in another red. Real chance to score a few points here.

Robertson 0-0 Williams (103-22)

Ton up! A 102 to start with from Robertson. How good was that? Really on it right from the start. Robertson calm, composed and calculating among the balls. He leads 1-0.

Robertson 0-0 Williams (57-22)

This is very impressive from the Australian. Has put his one chance away with some ease. Looks like 1-0 coming up.

Robertson 0-0 Williams (0-22)

Chance missed by Williams as a white careers into the pack of reds with red not dropping, but he hasn't left anything for the Melburnian.

Robertson 0-0 Williams (0-7)

Robertson gets the ball rolling in this first semi-final of the 48th Masters. Mistake from the break-off by Robertson. Williams with a red over a centre pocket and first chance to score.

Robertson overcomes Rocket

The 2010 world champion completed a 6-4 triumph against Ronnie O'Sullivan in the last eight.

'What a start' - Robertson wins first frame against O'Sullivan with stunning 138

A reception for the ages

Enjoy this little slice of snooker magic from Williams' 6-5 win over John Higgins on Thursday evening.

'Just amazing stuff, it really is!' - Williams and Higgins get raucous welcome ahead of final frame

Robertson looking for good omens

When Neil Robertson won his first and only Masters crown a decade ago, he defeated Mark Williams 6-4 in the quarter-finals in the first year the tournament was moved to the Alexandra Palace from Wembley. Williams' last key victory over this distance against the Australian came with a 6-5 victory in the semi-finals of the 2011 Shanghai Masters.

Good afternoon

We are all ready to go with the first semi-final at London's Alexandra Palace as former Masters champions Neil Robertson and Mark Williams confront each other. The second semi-final will see Judd Trump meet Barry Hawkins at 7pm tonight. Around 4,000 fans inside the Ally Pally for these clashes on a real snooker Super Saturday. Lets get the boys on the baize.

'Rubbish, I rolled over' – Selby slams 'pathetic' Masters exit to Hawkins

Mark Selby was scathing about his performance in the aftermath of his shock 6-1 defeat to close friend Barry Hawkins on Friday night in the Masters quarter-finals at Alexandra Palace.

The world champion and world number one was a shadow of himself in suffering a galling exit at the sport's biggest invitational event, a tournament he has lifted three times in 2008, 2010 and 2013.

Selby failed to register a break over 50 and was outplayed in the safety department as Hawkins secured a semi-final on Saturday evening with 2019 winner Judd Trump despite playing well within himself, highlights being modest knocks of 65 and 58.

