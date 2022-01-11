Premium Snooker Jack Lisowski - Ronnie O'Sullivan 13:44-17:29 Live

O'Sullivan 3-1 Lisowski (0-0)

A lovely break of 63 from O'Sullivan, but he can't win the frame at one visit as a tough cut on a red stays up and he gets the snooker behind blue. Lisowski tries and fails to pot it via a cushion and that will be that with all the balls in the open. Another run of 37 and a 3-1 lead for O'Sullivan at the mid-session interval.

O'Sullivan 2-1 Lisowski (5-0)

O'Sullivan 2-1 Lisowski (0-0)

Could have trailed 2-1, but O'Sullivan is going to restore his lead here. Superb play. Really is. A break of 86 and he leads 2-1.

O'Sullivan 1-1 Lisowski (22-25)

Well, a real bad miss by Jackpot on green off the spot and suddenly the Rocket is back at the table. Probably can't believe his luck. What can he make from this visit?

O'Sullivan 1-1 Lisowski (22-25)

O'Sullivan can't slot a long red and Lisowski has been presented with a wonderful chance to compile another heavy break.

O'Sullivan 1-1 Lisowski (22-8)

Stunning opening red by O'Sullivan to get the action moving in this third frame, but he misses a cutback on a red seconds later. Another early chance for Lisowski to score, but he quickly breaks down as a red to a centre pocket stays out.

O'Sullivan 1-1 Lisowski (0-0)

A blistering break of 104 from Lisowski to level the match at 1-1. Some brilliant positional play by the world number 17.

O'Sullivan 1-0 Lisowski (4-78)

Has crafted a lovely break at the scoring end of the table. Looks to be really sharp as the break reaches 66 in just over four minutes. Does not hang about among the balls.

O'Sullivan 1-0 Lisowski (4-47)

Safety error by O'Sullivan has presented Lisowski with a glorious opportunity to restore parity at 1-1. In among the balls and this could be a big break coming up.

O'Sullivan 1-0 Lisowski (0-0)

Rolling Stone Ronnie Wood enjoying the action from the luxury of a sofa with his missus. Nice option rather than the cheap seats.

O'Sullivan 0-0 Lisowski (84-24)

O'Sullivan slams home a mid-range red. In goes the yellow and that will be that for this first frame. Has largely controlled the ebb and flow of the frame. The seven-times champion leads 1-0.

O'Sullivan 0-0 Lisowski (39-24)

Not sure the snooker players are used to the intensity of this crowd compared to anything else they face on tour. Jackpot misses a red and a huge roar goes up from the packed galleries.

O'Sullivan 0-0 Lisowski (25-17)

Little bout of safety before a loose shot by Lisowski enables O'Sullivan to add six more points before he sees the white drop in a middle pocket running around the table after slotting pink. Yet to fully control that cue ball and Jackpot responds with a long red of his own.

O'Sullivan 0-0 Lisowski (19-1)

Fine opening red by O'Sullivan is followed by a snooker behind brown. Lisowski can't find a route to safety and leaves the six-times world champion among the balls. Sense of anticipation, but the Essex icon misses a red with a rest. Both players settling into the occasion.

O'Sullivan 0-0 Lisowski (0-0)

Bit of a Calvin Harris tune for Jackpot to walk out to while Rocket Ronnie is roared into the venue by Train's Drops of Jupiter. 2,200 fans packed inside the Ally Pally for this one. Some atmosphere inside the vast arena today.

Rocket Ronnie ready to rock 'n' roll

Ronnie O'Sullivan begins his quest for a record eighth Masters title against 'Jackpot' Jack Lisowski. We have LIVE updates from Alexandra Palace in London. It is the 27th appearance of the snooker GOAT at the sport's biggest invitational event. Winner of this match will face Neil Robertson in the quarter-finals.

Here is a bit of pre-match reading for you ahead of Rocket Ronnie's first match of his astonishing 30th year at the summit of his sport.

MASTERS 2022 SCHEDULE

Yan Bingtao 4-6 Mark Williams – Sunday January 9, 1pm

– Sunday January 9, 1pm Neil Robertson 6-3 Anthony McGill – Sunday January 9, 7pm

6-3 Anthony McGill – Sunday January 9, 7pm John Higgins 6-2 Zhao Xintong – Monday January 10, 1pm

6-2 Zhao Xintong – Monday January 10, 1pm Shaun Murphy 2-6 Barry Hawkins – Monday January 10, 7pm

– Monday January 10, 7pm Ronnie O’Sullivan v Jack Lisowski – Tuesday January 11, 1pm

Mark Selby v Stephen Maguire – Tuesday January 11, 7pm

Judd Trump v Mark Allen – Wednesday January 12, 1pm

Kyren Wilson v Stuart Bingham – Wednesday January 12, 7pm

'Crazy!' - Hawkins misses four times before monster fluke leaves Murphy in disbelief

On Monday, Barry Hawkins enjoyed the rub of the green against Shaun Murphy when his fifth attempt at playing his way out of a snooker resulted in the red flicking off another red and finding a pocket.

Murphy was trailing 1-0 but leading the second frame 16-0 when he played a snooker behind the brown ball.

The shot initially stumped Hawkins, who played and missed four times off two cushions when looking to flick a loose red above the pack.

‘What a crazy game!’ – Hawkins misses four times, then gets monster fluke

“He will not hit it thick,” Alan McManus said on Eurosport’s commentary. “He’s got the patience of a saint and will not mind giving away 16 or 20 points…”

Come his fifth attempt, cheers immediately greeted Hawkins’ shot when finally hitting the red, and that turned into a roar from the Alexandra Palace crowd when it went into the middle right pocket after flicking another red.

“What a crazy game this is,” commentator David Hendon said, as the camera cut to Murphy holding his hand over his face in disbelief.

Murphy then could not help but laugh while Hawkins put his arm up in celebration.

“What an extraordinary way for that little sequence to end,” Hendon added, although it was not enough for Hawkins to win the frame as Murphy battled back to level the match at 1-1.

Round 1 schedule/results

Sun 9 Jan

13:00 - Yan Bingtao [1] 4-6 Mark J Williams [9]

19:00 - Neil Robertson [5] 6-3 Anthony McGill [16]

13:00 - John Higgins [8] 6-2 Zhao Xintong [10]

6-2 Zhao Xintong [10] 19:00 - Shaun Murphy [7] 2-6 Barry Hawkins [11]

13:00 - Ronnie O'Sullivan [4] v Jack Lisowski [14]

19:00 - Mark Selby [2] v Stephen Maguire [13]

13:00 - Judd Trump [3] v Mark Allen [12]

19:00 - Kyren Wilson [6] v Stuart Bingham [15]

