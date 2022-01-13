Premium Snooker Neil Robertson - Ronnie O'Sullivan 13:44-17:29 Live

O'Sullivan 0-0 Robertson (0-138)

A fabulous break of 119 from the Australian. Magnificent stuff.

O'Sullivan 0-0 Robertson (0-73)

The 2012 winner has made an assured start to the day. O'Sullivan yet to get going and Robertson powers home a long-range red. Has tidied up the table with some aplomb. Ideal start for the Australian. Showing the crowd he is as up for this as an Aussie cricketer in the Ashes.

O'Sullivan 0-0 Robertson (0-7)

O'Sullivan attempts to pick out a long red, but it rattles the jaws at pace before bouncing back out. Bit of tension in the arm. Easy opener then for Robertson. Crowd full of anticipation at the start of this meeting.

Rocket ready to rock and roll

His 6-1 win over Jack Lisowski in the first round was vintage O'Sullivan as he chases an eighth Masters title over a fourth decade.

‘Stunning’ – O’Sullivan makes sensational long pot and plant

Good afternoon

Ronnie O'Sullivan faces Neil Robertson in a rapid repeat of last month's World Grand Prix final won 10-8 by the Rocket from 7-5 behind. A place in the last four is on the line with former Masters winners John Higgins and Mark Williams facing each other tonight from 7pm. Should be a fascinating day's play at the sport's most coveted invitational tournament.

Quarter-finals at Alexandra Palace

Neil Robertson will take on Ronnie O'Sullivan at 13:00 on Thursday before Mark Williams and John Higgins lock horns at 19:00. Friday will see Judd Trump face old foe Kyren Wilson in the early match before Barry Hawkins and Mark Selby bring the quarter-finals to a conclusion. Follow all Thursday’s action live here with comments beginning at 12:45.

Schedule and results

Masters (9-16 Jan 2022)

Round 1

Sun 9 Jan

13:00 - Yan Bingtao [1] 4-6 Mark J Williams [9]

19:00 - Neil Robertson [5] 6-3 Anthony McGill [16]

Mon 12 Jan

13:00 - John Higgins [8] 6-2 Zhao Xintong [10]

6-2 Zhao Xintong [10] 19:00 - Shaun Murphy [7] 2-6 Barry Hawkins [11]

Tue 11 Jan

13:00 - Ronnie O'Sullivan [4] 6-1 Jack Lisowski [14]

6-1 Jack Lisowski [14] 19:00 - Mark Selby [2] 6-3 Stephen Maguire [13]

Wed 12 Jan

13:00 - Judd Trump [3] 6-5 Mark Allen [12]

[3] 6-5 Mark Allen [12] 19:00 - Kyren Wilson [6] 6-5 Stuart Bingham [15]

Quarter-finals

Thu 13 Jan

13:00 - Neil Robertson v Ronnie O'Sullivan

19:00 - Mark Williams v John Higgins

Fri 14 Jan

13:00 - Judd Trump v Kyren Wilson

19:00 - Barry Hawkins v Mark Selby

Semi-final

Sat 15 Jan

13:00 - To be decided v To be decided

19:00 - To be decided v To be decided

Final

Sun 16 Jan

13 + 19:00 - To be decided v To be decided

---

