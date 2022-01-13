Snooker
Neil Robertson - Ronnie O'Sullivan
13:44-17:29
Live
O'Sullivan 0-0 Robertson (0-138)
Ad
A fabulous break of 119 from the Australian. Magnificent stuff.
The Masters
'He looks a different player' - White impressed by O'Sullivan
O'Sullivan 0-0 Robertson (0-73)
The 2012 winner has made an assured start to the day. O'Sullivan yet to get going and Robertson powers home a long-range red. Has tidied up the table with some aplomb. Ideal start for the Australian. Showing the crowd he is as up for this as an Aussie cricketer in the Ashes.
O'Sullivan 0-0 Robertson (0-7)
O'Sullivan attempts to pick out a long red, but it rattles the jaws at pace before bouncing back out. Bit of tension in the arm. Easy opener then for Robertson. Crowd full of anticipation at the start of this meeting.
Rocket ready to rock and roll
His 6-1 win over Jack Lisowski in the first round was vintage O'Sullivan as he chases an eighth Masters title over a fourth decade.
‘Stunning’ – O’Sullivan makes sensational long pot and plant
Good afternoon
Ronnie O'Sullivan faces Neil Robertson in a rapid repeat of last month's World Grand Prix final won 10-8 by the Rocket from 7-5 behind. A place in the last four is on the line with former Masters winners John Higgins and Mark Williams facing each other tonight from 7pm. Should be a fascinating day's play at the sport's most coveted invitational tournament.
Quarter-finals at Alexandra Palace
The quarter-finals of the Masters are ready to get underway in earnest at Alexandra Palace on Thursday. Kyren Wilson beat Stuart Bingham 6-5 in the last match of the first round on Wednesday to join Judd Trump, Mark Selby, Ronnie O'Sullivan, Barry Hawkins, John Higgins, Neil Robertson and Mark J Williams in the quarter-finals.
Neil Robertson will take on Ronnie O'Sullivan at 13:00 on Thursday before Mark Williams and John Higgins lock horns at 19:00. Friday will see Judd Trump face old foe Kyren Wilson in the early match before Barry Hawkins and Mark Selby bring the quarter-finals to a conclusion. Follow all Thursday’s action live here with comments beginning at 12:45.
Schedule and results
Masters (9-16 Jan 2022)
Round 1
Sun 9 Jan
- 13:00 - Yan Bingtao [1] 4-6 Mark J Williams [9]
- 19:00 - Neil Robertson [5] 6-3 Anthony McGill [16]
Mon 12 Jan
- 13:00 - John Higgins [8] 6-2 Zhao Xintong [10]
- 19:00 - Shaun Murphy [7] 2-6 Barry Hawkins [11]
Tue 11 Jan
- 13:00 - Ronnie O'Sullivan [4] 6-1 Jack Lisowski [14]
- 19:00 - Mark Selby [2] 6-3 Stephen Maguire [13]
Wed 12 Jan
- 13:00 - Judd Trump [3] 6-5 Mark Allen [12]
- 19:00 - Kyren Wilson [6] 6-5 Stuart Bingham [15]
Quarter-finals
Thu 13 Jan
- 13:00 - Neil Robertson v Ronnie O'Sullivan
- 19:00 - Mark Williams v John Higgins
Fri 14 Jan
- 13:00 - Judd Trump v Kyren Wilson
- 19:00 - Barry Hawkins v Mark Selby
Semi-final
Sat 15 Jan
- 13:00 - To be decided v To be decided
- 19:00 - To be decided v To be decided
Final
Sun 16 Jan
- 13 + 19:00 - To be decided v To be decided
---
Stream the Masters and other top snooker live and on-demand on discovery+.
The Masters
Masters 2022 as it happened: Wilson battles past Bingham after Trump edges out Allen in epic day
The Masters
'Let them worry about me' - 'Nervous' O'Sullivan vows to test himself at Masters
Advertisement
Ad
Advertisement
Ad