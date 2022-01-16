Barry Hawkins is looking forward to the rest of the season with relish after a “great week” culminated in defeat to Neil Robertson in the final of the Masters.

It was an excellent run from Hawkins, who beat the top two in the world, Judd Trump and Mark Selby on the way to the final, and it followed up his semi-final appearance at the UK Championship.

There was disappointment in not getting his hands on the trophy, but he conceded Robertson was a better player and is looking forward to the remainder of the campaign.

“I am not too disappointed,” Hawkins said on Eurosport. “I have lost in a final and that is disappointing, but I have had a great week. Probably one of the best weeks of my life.

“The atmosphere has been unbelievable all week, I played some amazing matches, but I made too many mistakes today and you can’t do that against Neil.

“I have got to take the positives.

“I played some good stuff, take the positives and crack on for the rest of the season.”

