Liang Wenbo has been handed a four-month suspension from snooker after being found guilty of assault earlier in the year.

Ad

He was suspended by snooker’s governing body when the case came to light, and at a hearing he was found to be in breach of the WPBSA Members Rules and his players contract with WSL.

Snooker Liang Wenbo given community order after pleading guilty to assaulting a woman 01/04/2022 AT 18:40

A statement from the WPBSA read : “On 3rd June 2022, the sanction imposed by the Independent Disciplinary Committee is that Liang be suspended from playing or being involved in all snooker events for a period of four months until 1st August 2022, and to pay £1,000 towards the costs of the hearing.

Jason Ferguson, WPBSA Chairman said “I have no doubt that this was a difficult case for the Independent Disciplinary Committee to deal with as it had already been heard in a criminal court.

"Despite this, neither I, nor the WPBSA could accept this type of behaviour from one of our members which led me to immediately suspend Liang just prior to the largest event and with the biggest prize money of the snooker season.

"I am pleased the Committee upheld this decision.”

The WPBSA said "Liang has the right to appeal the decision of the Independent Disciplinary Committee."

The 2022/23 snooker season starts with the Championship League on June 28.

Turkish Masters Trump produces brilliant fightback to beat Liang and reach last-16 in Turkey 10/03/2022 AT 20:13