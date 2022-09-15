As the new snooker season prepares to resume with the World Mixed Doubles and British Open in Milton Keynes, we have selected 10 of our favourite shots from a memorable 2021/22 campaign exclusively captured by the Eurosport cameras.

No. 1 – Trump's brilliant positional play seals key victory

Judd Trump's majestic match-winning positional shot on the yellow in the death throes of a taut last-16 match with Anthony McGill at the World Championship. Read more

‘Ooo, it’s perfect!’ – Trump sinks shot of the tournament contender in pivotal last frame

No. 2 – O'Sullivan sinks outrageous red during epic Crucible semi-final

During an unrelenting battle with his time-honoured foe John Higgins, Ronnie O'Sullivan's effort was magnificent in its execution, but also ruthless in its timing. Read more

'Most dramatic frame of World Championship' - O'Sullivan with 'extraordinary' clear-up

No. 3 – Williams creates Crucible magic with thrilling yellow

The long potting that has been the trademark of his golden 30-year career came to the fore with his pot on a yellow during the death throes of the 20th frame particularly memorable. Read more

'Shot of the Championship so far!' - Williams nails 'brilliant' long rocket

No. 4 – Yan enjoys deadly double in Berlin

Everybody loves a double, but not many players can unearth two when they are flirting with defeat at a major ranking event. Read more

'Brilliant result' - Bingtao forces decider with beautiful pair of doubles

No. 5 – Trump delights Turkey with pioneering red in 147

The 2019 world champion owns the copyright to some fabulous shots in modern snooker folklore, but his creativeness with the cue during a historic first competitive 147 in Turkey in March was difficult to beat for bravado. Read more

‘No one will forget!’ – Trump makes historic 147 in Turkey

No. 6 – Vafaei produces miraculous pot on red

He is dubbed 'The Prince of Persia' and Hossein Vafaei's was certainly a regal moment in a season brimming with them. Read more

Vafaei's miracle moment: Is this the most incredible shot in history?

No. 7 – Robertson's granite green in epic Masters semi-final

As a passionate Aussie cricket fan, Neil Robertson takes great pride in the significance. Especially when the heat comes on in the green baize furnace. Read more

'This is incredible snooker' - Robertson beats Williams to reach Masters final

No. 8 – Williams in the pink with masterful one-handed escape

Every journey begins with a single step. Every sporting comeback begins with a single shot. Read more

'You're kidding me!' - Williams produces fantastic one-handed escape

No. 9 – Allen's 'toughest' yellow in iconic Belfast 147

As in most maximum knocks throughout green baize history, there is one money shot that remains memorable in its glorious execution. Read more

Watch clearance from ‘toughest yellow since Thorburn in ‘83’ as Allen shows huge ‘bottle’ in 147 bid

No. 10 – O'Sullivan's magical 'cocked hat double'

The fourth frame of an epic world final provided a platform for O'Sullivan to begin the long gallop for home. Read more

'Cocked hat double!' - O'Sullivan hits remarkable shot to win frame

Vote for your favourite!

WHAT WAS THE BEST SHOT OF 2021/22? No. 1 – Judd Trump's brilliant positional play No. 2 – Ronnie O'Sullivan's outrageous red No. 3 – Williams' thrilling yellow No. 4 – Yan's deadly double No. 5 – Trump's pioneering red in 147 No. 6 – Vafaei's miraculous red No. 7 – Robertson's granite green No. 8 – Williams' masterful one-handed escape No. 9 – Allen's 'toughest' yellow No. 10 – O'Sullivan's magical 'cocked hat double'

