Ronnie O'Sullivan has spoken about what he said to his legendary rival Mark Williams after their Tour Championship thriller on Wednesday night.

Ad

The two all-time greats lit up the Venue Cymru in Llandudno with their ferocious potting and O'Sullivan's class ultimately showed through in a nervy final frame, which he edged 65-44.

Tour Championship 'I'll be Ronnie OAP Sullivan' – Vintage Rocket targets top eight spot with pension AN HOUR AGO

Williams had been very much hoping to make home advantage count to book a place in the semi-finals, but it was not quite to be for him, despite draining some characteristic long-range beauties.

Speaking after the match, O'Sullivan disclosed what he had said to Williams with the dust having settled on the hotly-anticipated clash of the Class of '92 legends.

"I just said you never missed a long ball all day, it was just ridiculous, it was mental," O’Sullivan told ITV of his post-match conversation with his old rival.

"Neil Robertson can pot long balls but he’d have to go some to pot as many as he did today.

"It’s probably the best he’s ever played against me and probably one of the best I’ve ever played against him. It was a tough game."

"My scoring was alright, I didn’t think I was going to get a chance in the last, pleased to get a chance and make it a bit close," he continued.

'There's no excuses' - O'Sullivan not buying break talk and questions mindsets

"I couldn’t pot a long ball all match and when you can’t pot a long ball it’s hard to get in against people who are so good, like Mark, they don’t give you easy chances.

"Every chance I did get I scored, that was the only way I was going to win really. Try and keep it tight and tidy, if I get 10 chances, try and win it in one visit. I just couldn’t pot long balls and it’s hard.

"I couldn’t pot one and he never missed one all day. Some ridiculous ones as well."

On facing Neil Robertson next, O'Sullivan added: "Everyone’s beatable. No one’s invincible.

"It’s just a game of snooker at the end of the day, sticks and balls. Whoever plays better on the day will win."

The Rocket will also arrive in Sheffield for the World Championship at the Crucible as the world No. 1 as he will overtake Mark Selby at the end of the Tour Championship, irrespective of the results in Llandudno.

It will be the fifth occasion in O’Sullivan’s illustrious career that he will be world No. 1, and the first time since 2019.

'They don’t miss, it is tough' - O'Sullivan on facing the younger players

- - -

Stream top snooker action live and on-demand on discovery+

Tour Championship Tour Championship LIVE - Judd Trump v Luca Brecel 2 HOURS AGO