The two all-time greats, and heavyweights of the sport, stepped into the Venue Cymru in Llandudno with Williams very much hoping to make home advantage count to book a place in the semi-finals.

With that in mind, the Welshman made the perfect start, capitalising on errors from O’Sullivan to take a tense first frame, which lasted half an hour.

Last year’s beaten finalist continued to show some early nerves in the second, and despite collecting some quick points, a missed black - which rattled the jaws of the pocked - gave Williams the chance to build again. However, he fluffed his chance and O’Sullivan managed to scrape level in the match.

O’Sullivan seemed to need a confidence boost, and a fabulous long pot of a red gave him just that as he edged into the lead.

What was to come next put any memories of a shaky start into the distant past, with O’Sullivan producing a dazzling exhibition of ball striking to move 3-1 up at the interval with a break of 131 - the highest of the tournament so far.

Williams bounced back, with his rival unable to pot in the fifth frame, tightening the scores to 3-2, before O’Sullivan struck his second century of the match in a sublime break of 128 to give himself some breathing space once more.

The seventh frame proved quite breathless, with the home crowd fearing the worst as O’Sullivan raced into a 50 point lead, with Williams handing over 16 of those points in fouls. A beautifully executed red gave the Welsh player the chance to counter attack, before a quite majestic clearance of 92 brought Williams to within one of O’Sullivan with one frame remaining before the end of the first session.

O’Sullivan’s two frame lead was reestablished once more just before the break, as he recovered from some poor positioning with his early shots to secure a break of 89 and take a 5-3 lead into the evening session.

