In what was arguably the match of the season in terms of consistent brilliance, Robertson won the final two frames to clinch a 10-9 victory and the chance to defend his title in Llandudno.

O’Sullivan and Robertson shared a lengthy and warm exchange following the match, which indicates the respect they have for each other’s games.

While defeat will be disappointing for O’Sullivan, he has the consolation of returning to the top of the world rankings on Monday.

The 46-year-old feels it is a position Robertson would occupy if he played more tournaments, as he described the 2010 world champion as the best player on the planet.

“It was a good game to be involved in,” O’Sullivan told ITV Sport. “I enjoyed it and have no complaints.

“He played an amazing game. He has an unbelievable technique, so gifted.

“The way he hits the ball and creates angles, different lines and he has loads of options when he is playing a shot.”

O’Sullivan can see no weaknesses in Robertson’s game, as he added: “He is a complete player really, his safety is good as well.

“For me he is the best player in the world. If he played more tournaments he’d probably be world No. 1.

“There are a lot of players who can hold themselves up under pressure. The top four, five,six in the world are capable of playing well, but he’s a phenomenal player in his prime playing some of the best snooker of his career, so credit where it is due.”

---

