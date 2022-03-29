Neil Robertson raced to a 7-1 lead over Mark Allen to get his Tour Championship defence off to the perfect start in Tuesday afternoon’s session.

The Australian will look to finish the job this evening, and requires just three more frames to book his spot in the semi-finals.

Ad

After John Higgins secured a thrilling 10-9 comeback win over Zhao Xintong on Monday night, the prospect of another tight encounter diminished by the frame with Robertson looking in fine form.

Gibraltar Open Laboured Trump keeps Gibraltar Open hat-trick hopes alive with win over Lam 25/03/2022 AT 22:23

Robertson, who beat Ronnie O’Sullivan in last year’s final, won the opening frame 82-32, and then put together sizeable breaks in the next six frames – including three centuries.

The run of 76, 125, 94, 103, 68 and 125 left Allen reeling, with Robertson backing up his own words after calling himself a snooker great last week.

There were then ironic cheers and some sympathetic applause when Allen potted his first red for 26 minutes of playing time in the eighth frame.

A simple miss on the pink saw him put just 36 points on the board, but Robertson could only reply with a 26, allowing Allen to return to the table and win the final frame of the session – avoiding the most embarrassing of afternoons in the process.

“I think this match is over,” Stephen Hendry said on ITV4 after the session, which just about sums the afternoon up.

The winner of the match faces either Ronnie O'Sullivan or Mark Williams in the semi-finals on Friday.

Class of 92' graduates O'Sullivan and Williams meet on Wednesday while Judd Trump faces Luca Brecel on Thursday.

Welsh Open 'Hit by a truck' - Robertson admits struggles playing after death of Shane Warne 04/03/2022 AT 19:16