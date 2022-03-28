The fourth edition of the Tour Championship takes place this spring as one of the final big events leading up to the World Championship.
The event is determined by the one year-ranking from the 2021 British Open all the way to the 2022 Gibraltar Open. Defending champion Neil Robertson made the cut in what is a fascinating field.
The event is the final of the three-legged Cazoo Series after the World Grand Prix and the Players Championship.
World Championship
Neil Robertson leads the points standings after the first two events.
Where is the Tour Championship?
The Venue Cymru in Llandudno, Wales plays host to the Tour Championship this year.
What is the Tour Championship format?
Just eight players compete in the Tour Championship, earning their places based on performances this season and their standing in the one-year rankings.
They will face off starting from the quarter-finals with every round being the best of 19 frames.
Tour Championship schedule?
- Monday, March 28 - Thursday, March 31, quarter-finals
- Friday, April 1 - Saturday, April 2, semi-finals
- Sunday, April 3, final
Match schedule
Quarter-finals
Monday, March 28
- Zhao Xintong [1] v John Higgins [8]
Tuesday, March 29
- Neil Robertson [2] v Mark Allen [7]
Wednesday, March 30
- Ronnie O'Sullivan [3] v Mark Williams [6]
Thursday, March 31
- Judd Trump [4] v Luca Brecel [5]
Gibraltar Open
Snooker
