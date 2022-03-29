Match schedule
Quarter-finals
Ad
Monday, March 28
Tour Championship
'One of my best wins ever' - Higgins in disbelief after brilliant fightback
- Zhao Xintong [1] 9-10 John Higgins [8]
Tuesday, March 29
- Neil Robertson [2] v Mark Allen [7]
Wednesday, March 30
- Ronnie O'Sullivan [3] v Mark Williams [6]
Thursday, March 31
- Judd Trump [4] v Luca Brecel [5]
'One of my best wins ever' - Higgins in disbelief after brilliant fightback
John Higgins was in disbelief from claiming one of his "best wins ever" after fighting back from 8-4 down to beat Zhao Xintong 10-9 at the 2022 Tour Championship.
The veteran Scot looked miles from his best, falling four frames behind against an in-form Zhao.
But the tables slowly turned, and Higgins joked that he had to bring Zhao down to his level to stand a chance.
"He was playing like the world-class player he is and I was playing like a club player," Higgins said. Read full reaction from Higgins here.
- -
Stream the 2022 World Championship and much more top snooker action live and on demand on discovery+
Tour Championship
Higgins pulls off huge 10-9 comeback win over Zhao
Tour Championship
Tour Championship 2022 LIVE – Higgins completes stunning comeback to defeat Zhao
Advertisement
Ad
Advertisement
Ad