Match schedule

Quarter-finals

Monday, March 28

Zhao Xintong [1] 9-10 John Higgins [8]

Tuesday, March 29

Neil Robertson [2] v Mark Allen [7]

Wednesday, March 30

Ronnie O'Sullivan [3] v Mark Williams [6]

Thursday, March 31

Judd Trump [4] v Luca Brecel [5]

'One of my best wins ever' - Higgins in disbelief after brilliant fightback

John Higgins was in disbelief from claiming one of his "best wins ever" after fighting back from 8-4 down to beat Zhao Xintong 10-9 at the 2022 Tour Championship.

The veteran Scot looked miles from his best, falling four frames behind against an in-form Zhao.

But the tables slowly turned, and Higgins joked that he had to bring Zhao down to his level to stand a chance.

"He was playing like the world-class player he is and I was playing like a club player," Higgins said. Read full reaction from Higgins here

