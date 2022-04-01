O'Sullivan 4-4 Robertson (0-0)

O'Sullivan made breaks of 125, 90, 106 and 128 with Robertson offering up 115, 62, 54, 85 and 95 in response. Eight frames of quite majestic snooker. Could go either way tonight. See you back here when they play to a finish tonight before John Higgins and Luca Brecel collide in the second semi-final on Saturday.

O'Sullivan 4-3 Robertson (0-95)

Heading for 4-4. No century to conclude the session with. But a break of 95 is enough to see the World No 4 level at 4-4. A bit of good fortune it must be said in final frame of the afternoon, but can't argue with the clinical nature of the closing break. They resume from 7:15pm this evening. All on the line for a place in Sunday's final. O'Sullivan will be annoyed not to lead as he was the slightly better player, but Robertson dug in superbly well from 4-1 behind. Both men with a 95% pot success rate.

O'Sullivan 4-3 Robertson (0-33)

Mistake by Robertson, but gets lucky as he does not leave the red to middle. Brown covers the pot. O'Sullivan faced with a tough safety shot and hits the red too thick before white lands among the reds at business end of table. First chance then to Robertson, who will aim to cash in on the good fortune. O'Sullivan left frustrated.

O'Sullivan 4-2 Robertson (0-85)

A relaxed break of 85 from Robertson is more than enough to win a second straight frame. He trails by the odd frame in seven. Final frame of the afternoon session coming up.

O'Sullivan 4-2 Robertson (0-69)

Mid-range red is floated in with ease and he is back in prime position. Looks like a clear run to winning line in this frame. In goes the pink and that is indeed frame ball.

O'Sullivan 4-2 Robertson (0-50)

The Melburnian working out which order in which to take these balls, but not much between him and another serious break you suspect. Looks for all the world like 4-3. Black back in play for the defending champion and he is rolling them in like a tap-in on the golf course.

O'Sullivan 4-2 Robertson (0-9)

Slight safety error by Robertson goes unpunished as O'Sullivan cannot hole a long red. Was a chance with red near pocket. Rueful smile by Rocket. He knows that might be costly going by the standard of this match so far.

O'Sullivan 4-2 Robertson (0-0)

Two more frames of this absorbing first session to run. Robertson with an unorthodox safety shot, but ends up snookering O'Sullivan behind green. These safety jousts so important to gain access to the table.

O'Sullivan 4-1 Robertson (8-116)

Looks like another quick frame is going to be over with another hefty break, but Robertson misses tough black on 62. O'Sullivan handed chance of a counter attack, but can't open pack of three reds from the black. Robertson returns to wallop home long red before compiling a rapid 54 and that miss on black isn't going to cost him. He trails 4-2. O'Sullivan maybe should have taken red along top cushion to open up frame after his opponent's missed black, but too late now. Decisions, decisions.

O'Sullivan 4-1 Robertson (0-25)

Robertson had gone 61 minutes without potting a ball. O'Sullivan tried to cajole a long-range red into the green bag, but just faltered. Finally an opportunity falls to the Australian. Vital he gets his cue arm working.

O'Sullivan 3-1 Robertson (136-4)

This is just remarkable. Some wonderful ball striking by the GOAT. Going to be another century. Some lovely safety play at the start of the frame. Won by O'Sullivan and this is the outcome. A 128 break from O'Sullivan. He leads 4-1 in a match oozing quality.

O'Sullivan 3-1 Robertson (45-4)

Lovely shot on the brown. Comes off one cushion, straight into the pack of reds and they open up like a flower in Spring. Don't see where he is going to slip up at the moment. Looks like this could soon be heading 4-1 with another big break on the horizon.

O'Sullivan 3-1 Robertson (15-4)

Robertson escapes from a snooker, but careers into the pack of reds. Chance for O'Sullivan and he slams a red into the yellow pocket despite being troubled by the cueing over the reds. That really was wonderful and he gets first go again in this fifth frame of the day.

O'Sullivan 3-1 Robertson (0-0)

O'Sullivan 2-1 Robertson (111-4)

A fabulous break of 106 from O'Sullivan. He leads 3-1 at the mid-session. Work to be done by Robertson when they resume in 15 minutes or so.

O'Sullivan 2-1 Robertson (96-4)

That cue ball seems to be controlled by radar. Break moves rapidly to 64. In goes frame-ball blue and O'Sullivan will lead 3-1. This is the snooker GOAT showing why he is such a prodigious talent. Completely zoned in. Chance of a second century coming up.

O'Sullivan 2-1 Robertson (41-4)

Bit of taut safety early in the fourth frame before a mistake by Robertson escaping from a snooker presents Rocket with chance to score. And that is not a good idea the way he is playing at the moment. Not sure O'Sullivan can play any better than this..

O'Sullivan 1-1 Robertson (134-0)

A break of 90 to go with the opening 44 and this is a 2-1 lead for the Essex man. Quite magnificent it must be said. One more frame before the mid-session interval and we have not even been going for 40 minutes. Such a high standard of snooker supremacy.

O'Sullivan 1-1 Robertson (86-0)

This is gladiatorial stuff between these two giants. Robertson tries to tie up O'Sullivan on top cushion, but he rolls in a tough red to a middle bag. And the six-time world champion is going to lead 2-1. Magical play by the snooker GOAT. And the speed of thought and selection is quite astounding too.

O'Sullivan 1-1 Robertson (44-0)

Robertson attempts a long red. Misses by some distance and an easy opener for O'Sullivan. Reaches 44, but pack doesn't split. And double on red isn't too great either. White isn't really safe if Robertson can pick out a pot. Reds all in open too. Just the safety from the World No 4.

O'Sullivan 0-1 Robertson (125-0)

Was never out of position in that break. Didn't even bother with the black at the end. This really is epic stuff already. Robertson starting with 115, O'Sullivan responding with 125. Amazing standard. What a day this could be. 1-1.

O'Sullivan 0-1 Robertson (14-0)

O'Sullivan first to the punch in this second frame of the day. What has the Rocket got lined up in response? Certainly knows how to put on a show himself.

O'Sullivan 0-0 Robertson (0-119)

And there is going to be the century to start this match with. A break of 115 is just the job for the Melburnian. He leads this semi-final 1-0. What a glorious start to the day.

O'Sullivan 0-0 Robertson (0-65)

Looks like a one-hit kill in this first frame. Ruthless by the Masters champion.

O'Sullivan 0-0 Robertson (0-37)

Can expect to see plenty of one-visit snooker in this match. In the race to 10 frames, vital to make a bright start and Robertson is seeing the white ball loud and clear.

O'Sullivan 0-0 Robertson (0-37)

Robertson looking in top gear. O'Sullivan with a blind cut on red. Drops in, but the white also falls down a centre pocket. The Australian presented with red to middle and he is off and running with a few delightful shots already around the pack.

O'Sullivan 0-0 Robertson (0-0)

O'Sullivan is 18-11 clear on the career head-to-heads, but Robertson has won the past two meetings, a 6-4 win in the Masters quarter-finals and a 6-3 success in the last eight of the Players Championship last month. A decent crowd inside Venue Cymru in Llandudno for this semi-final today. Of course, O'Sullivan completed a 10-8 win over Robertson in the World Grand Prix final in December.

Welcome back to Wales

What a match we have coming up today in Llandudno. Ronnie O'Sullivan v Neil Robertson? It doesn't get much bigger.

It's the first of the two semi-finals at the Tour Championship with John Higgins to face Luca Brecel on Saturday in the second.

'It was mental' – O'Sullivan reveals what he said to Williams after thriller

The Rocket survived a spirited fightback from Williams in what turned out to be a classic encounter to reach the semi-finals in Wales.

The two all-time greats lit up the Venue Cymru in Llandudno with their ferocious potting and O'Sullivan's class ultimately showed through in a nervy final frame, which he edged 65-44.

"I just said you never missed a long ball all day, it was just ridiculous, it was mental," O’Sullivan told ITV of his post-match conversation with his old rival.

"Neil Robertson can pot long balls but he’d have to go some to pot as many as he did today.

"It’s probably the best he’s ever played against me and probably one of the best I’ve ever played against him. It was a tough game."

"My scoring was alright, I didn’t think I was going to get a chance in the last, pleased to get a chance and make it a bit close," he continued.

'They don’t miss, it is tough' - O'Sullivan on facing the younger players

Match schedule

Quarter-finals

Monday, March 28

Zhao Xintong [1] 9-10 John Higgins [8]

Tuesday, March 29

Neil Robertson [2] 10-6 Mark Allen [7]

Wednesday, March 30

Ronnie O'Sullivan [3] 10-9 Mark Williams [6]

Thursday, March 31

Judd Trump [4] 6-10 Luca Brecel [5]

Semi-finals

Friday, April 1

Ronnie O'Sullivan v Neil Robertson

Saturday, April 2

John Higgins v Luca Brecel

- - -

