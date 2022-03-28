Higgins 2-2 Zhao (0-21)

Tricky red down a side cushion eludes Higgins and Zhao is presented with a decent chance here to put some points on the board early in the fifth frame.

Higgins 1-2 Zhao (70-23)

Zhao flukes the final red. Could have done without that. He has seen enough. This match is all level at 2-2 at the mid-session interval. Finely poised.

Higgins 1-2 Zhao (70-23)

Tall order for Zhao to recover ground in this frame. One red left up and the lead is 48 points with 35 left.

Higgins 1-2 Zhao (70-0)

Higgins putting that third frame firmly to the back of his mind. Looks like we are heading for 2-2 at the mid-session interval. A superb break of 69 from the four-time world champion. Should be more than enough with 59 left up.

Higgins 1-2 Zhao (22-0)

A fabulous long red by Higgins. Rolled it in with some confidence to land on the black. Deserves to score a few points from such a terrific pot.

Higgins 1-1 Zhao (57-68)

A story of two missed blacks, but it is Higgins who makes the fatal mistake. Zhao mops up the colours to lead 2-1. He'll be feeling better about the third frame, Higgins not so much so.

Higgins 1-1 Zhao (57-41)

Looks for all the world like there is going to be a frame-winning counter clearance by the Scot, but he then misses black off the spot on 57. That is likely to cost him the frame with colours all on.

Higgins 1-1 Zhao (10-41)

Well, that is a surprise. Zhao had done the hard part, but a cut on black off the spot doesn't drop. Bad miss. Higgins handed an unforeseen reprieve.

Higgins 1-1 Zhao (0-40)

This match is fairly rolling along. Zhao eyes up a plant on reds after reaching 32. A quite stunning plant from the German Masters winner. Holds for the black and this is a glorious chance to get the frame won in one visit.

Higgins 0-1 Zhao (71-1)

Break ends on 63 as pink fails to drop. That did go, but odd sort of shot. Zhao can't pick out a red to a centre bag, but then Higgins does likewise. Still enough for Zhao, but he misses brown from a solitary long red. And this match is going to be 1-1. 53 in first frame from Zhao, 63 from Higgins in second frame. Both men on the board.

Higgins 0-1 Zhao (55-0)

Higgins with a lovely shot deploying the rest. Holds for black by rolling in red before picking out another fine cut on black with rest. This is classy shot-making. Promising chance to immediately strike back with a heavy break.

Higgins 0-1 Zhao (21-0)

Higgins first among the balls in the second frame. Chance to get his scoring boots on after being largely frozen out of the opening frame.

Higgins 0-0 Zhao (0-76)

A trademark long red from Zhao. Delightful stuff from the UK champion. And he looks in fine touch as the break moves effortlessly to 53. Red just eludes him to continue the knock, but Higgins has seen enough. It is a 1-0 lead for the young Chinese player.

Higgins 0-0 Zhao (0-23)

Cagey start from both men in this contest. Zhao with an early lead, but plenty of scope for Higgins to recover.

Higgins 0-0 Zhao (0-8)

We are off and running with this match. Zhao leaves a long red over a bag, but Higgins can't slot it with side on. Chance falls to the UK champion, who slots red and lands on pink with a timely nudge.

Welcome to the 2022 Tour Championship

Glorious sunshine in the Welsh coastal town of Llandudno to greet the top eight in the snooker world this season.

Top seed Zhao Xintong faces John Higgins in the opening match of the tournament. Of course, Zhao defeated Higgins on his way to lifting the UK Championship title in York before Christmas. "He's got all the talent in the world, the talent to match them all," said Higgins.

"It is great watching a young guy like that play snooker. He will go from strength to strength."

Match schedule

Quarter-finals (best of 19 frames)

Monday, March 28

Zhao Xintong [1] v John Higgins [8]

Tuesday, March 29

Neil Robertson [2] v Mark Allen [7]

Wednesday, March 30

Ronnie O'Sullivan [3] v Mark Williams [6]

Thursday, March 31

Judd Trump [4] v Luca Brecel [5]

Let’s go back 30 years to May 4th, 1992. It’s a sunny bank holiday Monday afternoon in Sheffield and Jimmy White is leading Stephen Hendry 12-6 in the World Championship final.

White is outplaying Hendry. He looks around a packed Crucible theatre and starts to think of who he should thank – and who he should leave out – in his victory speech later that night.

Watch the moment Selby clinches fourth world title at Crucible

Darkness falls in more ways than one. Six hours later, Hendry has won 18-14. White has lost the last 10 frames. To this day, he has never held snooker’s most prized trophy aloft.

The Whirlwind would surely have been world champion had the final been played over one day, as some current players now advocate. We’re told constantly people don’t want to watch a best of 35, that their attention spans can’t take it, that they have other things to do.

