Higgins 0-0 Zhao (0-8)

We are off and running with this match. Zhao leaves a long red over a bag, but Higgins can't slot it with side on. Chance falls to the UK champion, who slots red and lands on pink with a timely nudge.

Welcome to the 2022 Tour Championship

Glorious sunshine in the Welsh coastal town of Llandudno to greet the top eight in the snooker world this season.

Top seed Zhao Xintong faces John Higgins in the opening match of the tournament. Of course, Zhao defeated Higgins on his way to lifting the UK Championship title in York before Christmas. "He's got all the talent in the world, the talent to match them all," said Higgins.

"It is great watching a young guy like that play snooker. He will go from strength to strength."

Match schedule

Quarter-finals (best of 19 frames)

Monday, March 28

Zhao Xintong [1] v John Higgins [8]

Tuesday, March 29

Neil Robertson [2] v Mark Allen [7]

Wednesday, March 30

Ronnie O'Sullivan [3] v Mark Williams [6]

Thursday, March 31

Judd Trump [4] v Luca Brecel [5]

