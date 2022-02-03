David Gilbert crashed out 5-4 against Andy Hicks on the final black in the Turkish Masters qualifiers.

Gilbert was the heavy favourite, but only had a 3-2 lead after five frames, with both players regularly hitting 50-plus breaks.

The match then moved 4-3 in Hicks’ favour before a break of 75’ gave the pair a deciding final frame to contest.

Hicks was the 65-63 winner, with his break of 61 culminating on the final black for the win.

Jimmy Robertson made his way into the next round with a 5-1 crushing win over Scottish opponent Dean Young.

In the day’s other opening match-up, Andrew Higginson enjoyed an easy 5-0 victory against Jamie O’Neill.

Wales’ Jak Jones defeated Gerard Green, while veterans Robert Milkins and Nigel Bond faced off, with Milkins winning 5-2.

In the first evening game, Dylan Emery defeated Alfie Burden 5-0. Emery is only in the draw after Robbie Williams had to pull out.

Swiss entrant Alexander Ursenbacher defeated James Cahill 5-1, and Sam Craigie was a 5-3 win over amateur Sanderson Lam, and Joe O’Connor defeated Mitchell Mann 5-2.

Michael Holt made it through with a 5-2 win over John Astley as the amateur was unable to hold on.

Michael White pulled off an upset as the unranked Welshman defeated Akani Songsermsawad 5-3.

