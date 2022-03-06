We’re into the heart of the snooker season, with players looking to find their best form with the World Championship on the horizon, and the tour heads to Antalya for the Turkish Masters.
It is the first renewal of the event, after it was cancelled last year due to coronavirus restrictions.
Judd Trump will be the star attraction, but a host of big names including John Higgins and Mark Williams are in the hunt for the £100,000 winner’s prize.
When is the Turkish Masters?
The tournament gets underway on March 7. The final takes place on March 13.
Where is the Turkish Masters?
The Nirvana Cosmopolitan Hotel in Antalya is hosting the event, and the players will want for nothing in the luxurious resort.
What is the Turkish Masters schedule?
- Monday, March 7 - First round & second round
- Tuesday, March 8 - First round & second round
- Wednesday, March 9 - Second round & third round
- Thursday, March 10 - Third round & fourth round
- Friday, March 11 - Quarter-finals
- Saturday, March 12 - Semi-finals
- Sunday, 13 March - Final
‘I don’t even look at it’ - Judd Trump unfazed by worries over his damaged tip
What is the Turkish Masters format?
The first round to quarter-finals will see players do battle over nine frames. The semi-finals will be best of 11, while the winner of the final will need to win 10 frames.
Prize Fund
- Winner: £100,000
- Runner-up: £45,000
- Semi-final: £20,000
- Quarter-final: £12,500
- Last 16: £7,500
- Last 32: £5,500
- Last 64: £3,500
- Highest break: £5,000
- Total: £500,000
Match schedule
March 7
- 08:00 - Thepchaiya Un-Nooh v Ismail Turker
- 08:00 - Martin Gould v David Grace
- 08:00 - Ashley Hugill v Jordan Brown
- 12:30 - Kyren Wilson v Rory McLeod
- 12:30 - Alexander Ursenbacher v Matthew Selt
- 12:30 - Michael White v Zhao Xintong
- 12:30 - Lukas Kleckers v Michael Holt
- 12:30 - Jackson Page v Simon Lichtenberg
- 17:00 - Haydon Pinhey v Wu Yize
- 17:00 - John Higgins v Dylan Emery
- 17:00 - Graeme Dott v Scott Donaldson
- 17:00 - Anthony Hamilton v Tom Ford
- 17:00 - Si Jiahui v Anthony McGill
March 8
- 08:00 - Simon Blackwell v Iulian Boiko
- 08:00 - Robert Milkins v Ding Junhui
- 08:00 - Xiao Guodong v Oliver Lines
- 08:00 - Yan Bingtao v Joe O'Connor
- 08:00 - Fan Zhengyi v Zhou Yuelong
- 12:30 - Hossein Vafaei v Enes Bakirci
- 12:30 - Thepchaiya / Turker v Stephen Maguire
- 12:30 - Tian Pengfei v Wilson / McLeod
- 12:30 - Andy Hicks v Elliot Slessor
- 12:30 - Stuart Carrington v Luca Brecel
- 17:00 - Judd Trump v Michael Georgiou
- 17:00 - Jimmy Robertson v Cao Yupeng
- 17:00 - Lyu Haotian v Shaun Murphy
- 17:00 - Yuan SiJun v Mark Davis
- 17:00 - Ricky Walden v Sam Craigie
March 9
- 08:00 - Pinhey / Yize v Aaron Hill
- 08:00 - Jack Lisowski v Martin O'Donnell
- 08:00 - Ben Woollaston v Vafaei / Bakirci
- 08:00 - Mark Williams v Matthew Stevens
- 08:00 - Joe Perry v Liang Wenbo
- 12:30 - Blackwell / Boiko v Andrew Higginson
- 12:30 - Jak Jones v Mark Allen
- 12:30 - Ali Carter v Jamie Jones
- 12:30 - Chris Wakelin v Trump / Georgiou
