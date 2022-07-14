Robert Milkins has been fined a total of £7,000 following drunken behaviour and an altercation with guests at this year’s Turkish Masters.

The Gibraltar Open champion accepted that he had breached World Professional Billiards and Snooker Association (WPBSA) rules, as well as his World Snooker Limited Players’ Contract, at a WPBSA Disciplinary Committee hearing.

High-profile dignitaries and event partners were among those in attendance.

Milkins later split his chin after falling in the toilets, which led to him being taken to hospital, where he had his stomach pumped.

WPSBA rules state players must “behave in a proper and correct manner” but say “his behaviour was unacceptable” and the events were “damaging to the reputation of World Snooker”.

Milkins’ trip to Antalya did not improve following the incident, as he crashed out of the tournament 5-4 against Ding Junhui, having been 4-1 ahead.

He has been ordered to pay a fine of £6,000, plus an additional £1,000 to pay the costs of the hearing.

During the hearing, the 46-year-old apologised for his actions, and confirmed he has made personal apologies to event partners and dignitaries.

