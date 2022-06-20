After the conclusion of another extraordinary snooker season, we pick 10 of our favourite shots from the 2021/22 campaign as captured by the Eurosport cameras. You can vote for your personal choice when we reveal our final list of contenders this month.

No. 5 – Trump thrills Antalya audience

It would not be a proper shot of the season shortlist without the theatre of a glorious Judd Trump crowd-pleaser.

The 2019 world champion owns the copyright to some fabulous shots in modern snooker folklore, but his creativeness with the cue during a historic first competitive 147 in Turkey in March was difficult to beat for bravado.

With Ronnie O'Sullivan, Neil Robertson and Mark Selby opting against making the potting pilgrimage to the inaugural Turkish Masters in Antalya, Trump responded to his billing as the headline act with a heavyweight performance.

Having reached 105 during the 10th frame of the final against fellow Englishman Matthew Selt, Trump was faced with a stock shot on the black that would allow him to spring the final red from a side cushion.

He clipped the red into the centre of the table, but was left with a difficult pot to centre pocket to continue his hopes of the maximum with the crowd willing him on.

‘No one will forget!’ – Trump makes historic 147 in Turkey

In getting the pace and angle just right, Trump was forced to wait for a few seconds to discover if the red would drop.

Just before the object ball drew its final breath, the body weight of the red saw it stagger into the hole, leaving Trump with black and colours for the historic maximum.

After doing the hard part, he was never going to falter as the animated audience responded with a merited standing ovation.

"Putting on a good show tonight and making a maximum in the final will hopefully inspire Turkish players to pick up a cue and a few kids to start playing," he said.

"Maybe in the future there will be a top Turkish player."

The sixth maximum break of his career will be recalled as a pioneering effort at Turkey's first major ranking tournament.

Only Stephen Hendry, John Higgins, Stuart Bingham, Ronnie O'Sullivan, Shaun Murphy and Neil Robertson had previously compiled 147s in professional finals.

Trump's rousing run was only the 10th maximum in a ranking final, but in selling snooker to a vast new audience, arguably as important as the previous nine.

‘They absolutely love it’ – Judd Trump secures Turkish Masters title with century

- - -

