Judd Trump reeled off five frames on the spin to beat Shaun Murphy 6-2 in the semi-final of the Turkish Masters in Antalya.

A sharp break of 79 from Trump opened up a one-frame advantage, but the world No. 3's ill-advised attempt at a long red early in the second offered Murphy a look at an inviting table. It was an invitation that Murphy took, compiling a break of 99 - including a marvellous red down the table to the green pocket - to level the match.

Next, Murphy would construct a frame-winning contribution following a remarkable rub of the green. The 39-year-old would - having lined up a long red into the top pocket - sheepishly raise his hand after missing by some distance only to see the red into the green pocket courtesy of a fortuitous cannon off the black. There was little fortuitous about the 91 clearance that followed.

However, from there, Trump won the last frame before the interval - with a run of 59 - and the two that followed to give himself a two-frame cushion at 4-2, and put himself two frames from the final.

Murphy had his hand first on the table in the seventh frame but could only make a 37, and, while it would take Trump multiple visits - one of which saw him make a 58 - the 32-year-old built an advantage of 30 with 18 left on the table. Murphy would go in search of the snookers required but could only muster one, allowing Trump to put himself within one frame of a consecutive final after his loss to Joe Perry at the European Masters last week.

And runs of 50 and 81 were enough for Trump to secure passage to Sunday's best-of-19 encounter against Selt. The final will be played over two sessions at 11:30 and 17:00.

---

