Judd Trump leads Matthew Selt 5-3 ahead of the second session of the Turkish Masters final at the Nirvana Cosmopolitan Hotel in Antalya.

The final of the inaugural staging of the event was an all-English affair pitting Trump against Selt, with the first man to 10 frames claiming the trophy and £100,000 first prize.

Selt opened with a run of 61, but Trump responded strongly with breaks of 61, 120, 56 and 56 to carve out a 5-3 lead before the evening session that begins at 17:00 GMT.

Trump's last ranking event win - at the Gibraltar Open - came just over a year ago and his long game has been out of sorts for large swathes of the week's play in Antalya. And the opening couple of frames were cagey affairs.

A fine long red gave Selt first sight of the table but his run came to an end with 61 on the scoreboard after a red stayed out when he was attempting to hold the white. Trump made a 52 but missed the pink before a safety blunder from the 2019 world champion allowed Selt to drop the pink to the centre pocket to open up a one-frame advantage. The Bristolian - clearly not at his best - then managed a 61 of his own to level matters at one frame apiece.

Selt ground out the third frame of the match after errors from both players, but Trump showed glimpses of his fluent best in the last frame before the interval. The 32-year-old finished a 120 break with a flourish, slamming home a blue and electric pink to the delight of the audience to send the players to the mid-session interval on level terms.

Frames five and six soon followed for Trump, with a stunning red to the centre sealing frame five and a run of 56 taking the sixth frame to give the Bristolian a two-frame advantage with two frames of the session left to play.

The 2019 Indian Open winner Selt stemmed the tide in the seventh frame - taking multiple visits but composing himself to capitalise on some errant safety play from Trump to cut the arrears.

The last frame of the session was decided by a colossal fluke that favoured Trump. Selt had looked well-positioned to take the match to the interval on level terms as he set about the table but he played safe on 40 after he was unable to split the pack. A loose safety allowed Trump in who made a 56 to leave the frame finely-poised, and a safety battled ensued.

However, having botched an attempted safety shot, Trump saw the red nestle in the centre pocket and, in effect, settle the frame in his favour.

The pair resume at 17:00 GMT and play to a conclusion.

