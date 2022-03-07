Hello there
Welcome back to the second day of the inaugural Turkish Masters in Antalya.
John Higgins and Kyren Wilson were among the winners on Monday and Ding Junhui and Yan Bingtao get things started today.
'You are kidding!' - Higgins gets huge fluke to win frame against Emery
Judd Trump returns in the afternoon after his loss to Joe Perry in the Welsh Open and Shaun Murphy also plays.
Kyren Wilson wraps up impressive win over Rory McLeod
Wilson narrowly avoids white to the middle pocket
