Hello and welcome back to more of Eurosport's live coverage of the 2022 Turkish Masters.

Today, Judd Trump and Shaun Murphy are among the stars in action. Trump plays later in the day against Liang Wenbo but before that, Murphy is up against Jimmy Robertson in the afternoon session.

Both are eyeing a last-16 place where they could join John Higgins who eased his way into the third round.

Higgins blitzes Holt to power into the last 16 of Turkish Masters

John Higgins breezed into the last-16 of the Turkish Masters, as Michael Holt’s woes continued in Antalya.

While Higgins is playing some of the best snooker of his career at the age of 46, Holt’s struggles for form continue.

Holt, who saw his points for winning the Shoot Out a couple of years ago come off, is fighting to retain his tour card. A 5-0 defeat in Turkey has not aided his cause and he now sits at 68 in the world.

