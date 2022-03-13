Premium Snooker Matthew Selt - Judd Trump 12:30-15:30 Live

Trump 0-1 Selt (0-0)

Selt back out of his seat to break in the second frame. A total of eight frames to be played in this first session.

Trump 0-0 Selt (51-67)

Safety blunder by Trump. Overhits the pink and Selt slots it impeccably to centre pocket. What a relief that will be. He leads 1-0.

Trump 0-0 Selt (51-61)

Well, all very nervy. Trump misses pink to centre pocket, but pink runs safe. Only pink and black left up. Trump needs two balls.

Trump 0-0 Selt (39-61)

Huge error from Selt that may cost him the frame. Nothing safe on the table after he collides with the pink in trying to run safe off a red. Just the colours needed here for the steal with nothing safe.

Trump 0-0 Selt (26-61)

So no winning thrust yet. Two reds left up with Trump responding with 22. Selt faced with tricky safety shot. Misses thin the first time, but gets it spot on the second time. Fine safety shot from Selt.

Trump 0-0 Selt (7-61)

Unexpected error. Red stays out as he tried to hold the white. 75 left on table. Big chance for the Trump counter.

Trump 0-0 Selt (0-56)

This is very nice from Selt as he rolls a pink down the table to green pocket. Should be a one-visit kill by Selt to claim this opening frame.

Trump 0-0 Selt (0-48)

Selt looking very relaxed among the balls as the break glides along to 41. Looking calm, composed and patient after a taut start to the frame.

Trump 0-0 Selt (0-14)

Selt with a fine long red and a little nudge on the pink to go with it. First chance of the session falls to the Romford professional.

Trump 0-0 Selt (0-0)

A full house in for this match. Bit of a cagey start to the opening frame with both men jostling for position in the safety duel.

Trump 0-0 Selt (0-0)

Welcome back to finals day at the inaugural Turkish Masters. An all-English final between Judd Trump and Matthew Selt. First man to 10 frames claims the trophy and £100,000 first prize.

Trump fights past Murphy to set up showdown against Selt

The 2019 world champion will face Matthew Selt in the best-of-19 showpiece on Sunday beginning at 11:30am GMT.

'A frame within a shot' – How Selt sealed greatest win without potting ball

Sometimes it is better to be lucky than good. In the curious case of Selt during the Turkish Masters semi-finals in Antalya on Saturday, it is better to be both.

Selt – the 2019 Indian Open champion – led former Masters and UK holder Ding Junhui 3-0 in Saturday's semi-final then trailed 4-3, but battled ferociously to complete arguably the most satisfactory win of his 20-year professional career in a final-frame decider.

Selt's key to victory was not a heavy break, an audacious long pot or a telling safety. It was just a good old fashioned fluke.

With the tension mounting in the deciding frame before a bewitched audience and Selt clinging to a narrow 33-10 lead, the Romford man jabbed at a black in trying to generate power to open up the pack of reds.

The black missed the pocket, came off three cushions and nudged open the pack of reds, but the white astonishingly came to rest behind the blue ball to leave Ding snookered.

"A frame within a shot," quipped Philip Studd alongside 1986 world champion Joe Johnson in the commentary box.

‘Oh my goodness me!’ - Selt the beneficiary of huge slice of luck against Ding

