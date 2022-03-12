Premium Snooker Shaun Murphy - Judd Trump 02:50:38 Replay

We will be back at 11:30am with Matthew Selt facing Judd Trump in an all-English best-of-19 frame final in Antalya. Thanks for joining us.

Ad

Turkish Masters ‘Hang on!’ – Sheepish Murphy raises hand in apology after huge fluke AN HOUR AGO

Trump 6-2 Murphy

A clearance of 81 from Trump and he is through to the final on Sunday. Classy stuff in the end. Murphy making too many mistakes in losing the final five frames. Trump with breaks of 59, 58, 50 and 81. Not at his best, but he is in back-to-back finals after losing the Welsh Open final 9-5 to Joe Perry last Sunday.

Trump 5-2 Murphy (59-0)

Murphy gets kick attempting a cut on a red to a centre bag. That might well be it for the night. Trump almost over the winning line.

Trump 5-2 Murphy (50-0)

No winning thrust from Trump, but break of 50 cranks up the pressure on his opponent. Murphy battling to stay alive in this match.

Trump 5-2 Murphy (45-0)

Murphy makes a bad mistake. Knocks a red away from a middle pocket, but leaves Trump in among them at the other end of the table. That could be a fatal error.

Trump 4-2 Murphy (76-51)

Murphy scrambles and retrieves one snooker on the pink, but it is a long shot getting two as Trump rolls in the pink for a 5-2 lead. Needs one more frame to reach the final.

Trump 4-2 Murphy (70-40)

A lead of 30 points for Trump with 18 left up. Looks all over this frame as the brown disappears.

Trump 4-2 Murphy (66-40)

Poor miss on green from Trump when he should have nailed this frame down. Murphy chasing one snooker to tie the frame on the colours. 26 the difference with 22 left up.

Trump 4-2 Murphy (56-37)

This match beginning to settle into a familiar narrative. Murphy simply not scoring enough and Trump is on the cusp of a 5-2 lead after rolling in red to centre pocket. Murphy will be rueing these missed opportunities tonight.

Trump 4-2 Murphy (8-37)

Well, on we go. Murphy with a knock of 37, but not much to follow. Huge frame this one in context of the match.

Trump 3-2 Murphy (68-57)

Murphy with a 57-42 lead before he misses pink off its spot. That is an unforgivable miss and I think Murphy knows it. Trump slots red and pockets the colours to the pink. No need take on the black. A 4-2 lead for the Juddernaut.

Trump 3-2 Murphy (42-14)

Trump's long game has gone off the boil a bit. Another chance for nine-time ranking event winner Murphy to get his hand on the table.

Trump 3-2 Murphy (42-8)

Murphy misses the pack of reds escaping from a snooker. Trump rolls in tricky red along top cushion, but can only run in 34. A long red to green pocket hits the mark, but he then throws in a shocking miss. All getting a bit twitchy out there. Perhaps.

Trump 2-2 Murphy (71-13)

Murphy not punishing the Trump error. Reaches 13 before missing black along the top cushion. Well, that is disappointing. Trump adds another 45 break to see out frame. He leads 3-2. All very tense and interesting.

Trump 2-2 Murphy (26-0)

Murphy back without a bang as a long red eludes him, but no seismic strike in response from Trump as he can only add nine points. Trump then wallops home a red to yellow bag only to miss black off the spot. An unforeseen reprieve for Murphy.

Trump 2-2 Murphy (0-0)

Trump 1-2 Murphy (73-38)

Murphy fighting a rearguard action. The World No 10 was in early, but missed black on 17 and that cost him the chance of a two-frame advantage. A 59 break from Trump the key to levelling up this semi-final at 2-2. Nothing to split these two men. Both scoring heavily when the mood takes them.

Trump 1-1 Murphy (0-91)

A 91 to go with the 99. No doubt Murphy is in the mood to pot some balls with the locals loving, loving, loving it. A 2-1 lead for Murphy. One more frame before the mid-session interval.

Trump 1-1 Murphy (0-69)

Could be another frame-winning break from Murphy. Nothing quite like single-visit snooker to boost the confidence. Trump needing a snooker.

Trump 1-1 Murphy (0-42)

Murphy benefits from a huge fluke after butchering a long red attempt. Red hits the black before jumping down the yellow pocket. Well, what a piece of good fortune that is.

Trump 1-0 Murphy (0-99)

A fine response from Murphy to produce 99. No century, but is hitting the ball wonderfully well. This could be a classic encounter if both players can bring their A games to the table.

Trump 1-0 Murphy (0-68)

Brilliant long red down table to green pocket from Murphy. This could be a one-visit kill for the 2005 world champion and perhaps a century.

Trump 1-0 Murphy (0-44)

Trump attempts to wallop in a long red. Well off the potting angle and chance for Murphy to show us what he can do with a load of balls and a snooker cue.

Trump 0-0 Murphy (93-1)

A sharp break of 79 from Trump to lead 1-0 in the race to six frames. Would dearly love more of the same for the rest of this semi-final.

Trump 0-0 Murphy (21-1)

Trump splits open the reds off the black. He has played that shot superbly well. Real chance then to progress and pocket this first frame.

Trump 0-0 Murphy (11-1)

Cracking pot on a red from Murphy, but not much else to follow. A long effort doesn't hit the back of the pocket. Trump with an easy opener to get moving.

Trump 0-0 Murphy (0-0)

Almost ready to go with the second semi-final between Judd Trump and Shaun Murphy. They last met in the World Championship last eight with Murphy coming through 13-11 last April.

Watch dramatic finale as Murphy closes out victory over Trump

Ding 5-6 Selt

And Selt is through to the final. In goes pink and Ding has seen enough. Clearly disappointed. A memorable victory for Selt. Biggest win of his career. He will face Judd Trump or Shaun Murphy in the best-of-19 frame final on Sunday. We will be back for the second semi-final at 5pm.

Ding 5-5 Selt (10-40)

Looking very good for Selt here as he rolls in red over pocket before hiding white behind yellow. Ding tries to pot red over pocket off a cushion. But he has left it. What a chance for Selt then to get over the line.

Ding 5-5 Selt (10-39)

Super long red by Selt is followed by blue, but not on a red chasing this final spot. Just the safety shot.

Ding 5-5 Selt (10-33)

Selt powers in blue and through for a red along top rail. In goes red with rest. On the blue. Does he split pack? Not at moment. Red goes in. Misses black, but white misses pack. Black then hits the pack of reds, but Selt lands behind blue. That is remarkable. Ding snookered. Selt offers his hand in apology.

Ding 5-5 Selt (10-7)

Safety error by Selt sees Ding pounce from distance, but can only compile 10 before missing tricky pink off the spot. Selt responds with a solid pot on a pink to a middle pocket. Chance for the Romford man.

Ding 4-5 Selt (84-0)

And we are heading for this final frame. Ding with a lovely break of 84 to level up the match at 5-5. Simply breathtaking from Ding.

Ding 4-5 Selt (45-0)

One of the best long pots of the week has given Ding access to these balls. Selt doing nothing wrong in this frame. Probably sitting in chair expecting the deciding frame.

Ding 4-5 Selt (24-0)

Ding with first chance in this frame and opportunity to take this engrossed audience to a deciding frame.

Ding 4-5 Selt (6-0)

Cut on a red stays up and that will cost Ding the ninth frame. Well, this match has endured so many undulations. Ding looked to be in control at 4-3 ahead, but will need the final two frames to avoid defeat. Cracking opening red in this frame by Ding from distance.

Ding 4-4 Selt (23-68)

A lovely long red by Selt and he progresses with some haste to roll in 59. That is such a timely break. His most convincing play of the day. Black just eludes him and Ding is again seeking out snookers. Could the underdog being moving one up with a possible two frames to play?

Ding 4-4 Selt (0-0)

Long red from Selt buries the frame. We are all square at 4-4. We are into the final three frames of an absorbing semi-final that could yet fall either way. Selt yet to make a break over 50, but perhaps he is saving his best until last.

Ding 4-3 Selt (0-75)

Selt is going to stop the rot to restore parity at 4-4. Will be keen to make a big break with this winning contribution to send a message to his opponent, but concludes on 46. Ding chasing two snookers.

Ding 4-3 Selt (0-46)

Another chance then for Selt after a loose Ding safety shot. Vital that he makes a run to the winning line you suspect at this visit.

Ding 4-3 Selt (0-29)

Selt first to the punch in the eighth frame, but can only run in 29 as reds fail to crack open from the black.

Ding 3-3 Selt (68-34)

Both men making basic errors, but it is Ding who clears up at the business end of the frame to move 4-3 ahead. Selt could easily have led 5-2, but is suddenly shipping water in this semi-final.

Ding 3-3 Selt (27-34)

So a let-off for Selt as Ding for once breaks down. Tension building. Selt at the table, but he manages to overcut a green off the spot. That is a body blow. Selt slumps at the table. Could cost him this frame.

Ding 3-3 Selt (12-7)

Ding tries to sneak in a red to a centre pocket, but misses. Selt then goes into the pack of reds off blue, but unearths an unwanted planted as red drops. Well, that is bad news for Matt as he nods his head. Ding suddenly getting a spot of good fortune.

Ding 2-3 Selt (90-56)

A 90 break from Ding. Never really in doubt. Those simple reds Selt missed early in the fourth frame and the middle of the sixth are suddenly coming sharply into context. We are all level at 3-3.

Ding 2-3 Selt (55-56)

This match really changing in momentum..Ding within a few colours of levelling it all up..

Ding 2-3 Selt (0-56)

Break moves to 48, but he misses a straight red to middle. What a chance has been passed up there. All getting very tense out there.

Ding 2-3 Selt (0-9)

Selt with a thick attempt on a long red. Ding presented with another chance, but he can't drop in one from mid-range. Chance for Selt and he expertly rolls in red to middle. Big visit to the table coming up for Matt.

Ding 1-3 Selt (98-0)

Classy knock of 60 from Ding to bring that frame to a clinical halt. Really starting to cue well. Selt with work on his hands to alter the direction of travel.

Ding 1-3 Selt (53-0)

Selt arguably happier to keep it tight than get involved in a scoring battle, but Ding picks out a lovely long red followed by blue to split the pack. Chance for Ding to claim second straight frame.

Ding 1-3 Selt (38-0)

Up to 38, but that will be the end of the break. Another bout of safety on the horizon to see who gets the next chance in this fifth frame.

Ding 1-3 Selt (23-0)

Selt tempted to try red to a centre pocket, but always looked like a tough ask. Red stays up. Chance then for Ding to compile some points in his bid to close to 3-2 behind.

Ding 0-3 Selt (97-9)

No century for Ding, but a 97 break sees him trail 3-1 at the mid-session. 15-minute break before the players return. Ding will feel better after that splendid break.

Ding 0-3 Selt (79-4)

Could be a century coming up from Ding to finish this little mini-session of four frames.

Ding 0-3 Selt (41-4)

Much more like it from Ding. Moves up to 41 as tries to break out of this stranglehold that Selt has had him in over the first three frames. Should be 3-1 at mid-session.

Ding 0-3 Selt (7-4)

Ding sees a white go in off attempting to play safe. Selt can't hole a long red from the D. Disappointed with that as Ding then picks out red to middle bag. Chance for DIng to get moving in this fourth frame and punish the Selt mistake.

Ding 0-3 Selt (0-0)

Selt is 3/5 on with Ding 12/5 against in the live odds. One more frame before the mid-session interval in the race to six.

Ding 0-2 Selt (56-63)

Safety error by Ding to leave Selt with chance of long black to a top pocket. He takes his time before rolling in the black with ease. And it is a 3-0 lead for the man who started this match as second favourite. That status is gone now.

Ding 0-2 Selt (56-56)

And it will be a re-spotted black in third frame as Ding produces expert clearance on colours. Decent first shot by Ding on this black ball game after Selt won toss.

Ding 0-2 Selt (29-56)

Ding down to the last red, but can't roll it in. Selt slides in red with a decent little cut before slotting black. Selt leads by 27 with 27 left up as yellow eludes him. Chance then for Ding to force re-spotted black.

Ding 0-2 Selt (13-48)

Ding's frustration continues. Has largely been frozen out so far. Selt doing a relatively solid job, but misses red with rest on the cup of a 3-0 lead. Will that miss be a turning point?

Ding 0-2 Selt (12-2)

Well, all sorts going on. Selt misses cut on a red, but leaves Ding with awkward cueing. He can't nudge it home, but Selt then misses thin cut on red. So chance for Ding to get his scoring boots on, but a red to middle doesn't trouble pocket. Ding not looking best pleased with his lot.

Ding 0-2 Selt (0-0)

Decent little cameo clearance of 33 to finish off the second frame. Selt is making the early running in this semi-final. He leads 2-0.

Ding 0-1 Selt (1-58)

Selt making good progress in this frame. Needs another red and colour and this will be heading 2-0 to the World No 31. In goes the black. Ding requires two snookers otherwise Selt doubles his advantage.

Ding 0-1 Selt (1-17)

Not sure if Ding attempted double on a red up and down the table, but he has left it over a pocket. Another chance for Selt to get moving in this second frame.

Ding 0-1 Selt (1-0)

Long red from Ding. Nice pot, but no colour to follow. Fair to say he has not yet had the run of the ball, but that can quickly change.

Ding 0-0 Selt (46-65)

Selt refuses a pot on red, but the decision to play safe pays off. Ding leaves red over middle bag. Chance to move 1-0 ahead. And he takes out the balls up to the black. Solid start from the Indian Open champion.

Ding 0-0 Selt (46-39)

Both men trying to get this frame won on the final red. Ding almost flukes it escaping from a snooker after Selt missed but got lucky.

Ding 0-0 Selt (46-36)

Turkish crowds loving this event. Big crowd engrossed by the action. Selt misses a red to middle, but produces fantastic long red seconds later.

Ding 0-0 Selt (38-1)

Up to 38 before Ding misses black off a spot. Unexpected error by the former Masters winner. First chance of the day for Selt.

Ding 0-0 Selt (23-0)

These men have met three times in their respective careers with Ding 2-1 clear. They last came across each other in the last 64 of the 2018 UK Championship with Ding emerging as a 6-5 winner.

Ding 0-0 Selt (7-0)

Boys on the baize. Ding tries to keep matters safe early on. Leaves a long tempter for Selt, but can't roll it in. Ding in the 21st semi-final of his career, but the first since he lifted the 2019 UK Championship. Nice little shot with rest to drop in a red and Ding has access to the table.

Ding 0-0 Selt (0-0)

Welcome back to the coastal city of Antalya for the first semi-final of the inaugural Turkish Masters. First up is Ding Junhui against Matthew Selt before Judd Trump and Shaun Murphy collide at 5pm GMT this evening. Should be another feast of riveting snooker ahead. Stay right here for LIVE updates.

Trump beats Carter to reach semi-finals after controversy of sloping table

Judd Trump remains on course for a first ranking title of the season after beating Ali Carter 5-3 to reach the semi-finals of the Turkish Masters, with the match played out amid the controversy of an issue with the table that required a jack to fix the problem.

After scraping through the previous two rounds, Trump’s form was once again patchy.

But he is establishing a reputation as a player who is prepared to work hard for the win, and that proved the case against Carter as he moved within two frames of the title - and with it a place in the Tour Championship field.

Table problem between Trump and Carter at Turkish Masters

He was placed on an outside table after his win over Zhou Yuelong ran over, and it was controversial for more than just the fact it was the world No. 3 and one of the sport's biggest names not taking top billing. Both players complained about the roll of the ball, and there were farcical scenes of a jack being used to remedy the situation.

After the controversy, it was Trump who kept his composure to book his place in the last-four.

Read full report here

- -

Stream the 2022 Turkish Masters and much more top snooker action live and on demand on discovery+

Turkish Masters Selt halts Ding charge to book place in Turkish Masters final 4 HOURS AGO