Premium Snooker Judd Trump - Chris Wakelin 13:30-16:30 Live

Trump 0-0 Wakelin (0-0)

This match is for a last-32 spot. Trump holds the lead 9-0 in the career head-to-heads, but there have been a few close encounters. None more so than in the last 32 of the 2018 World Championship when the World No 3 completed a 10-9 win. Wakelin recovered from trailing 8-4 to level at 9-9 before Trump edged the decider. They last came across each other in the last 64 of the UK Championship in November with the Juddernaut winning 6-3. Could be an interesting encounter in Turkey.

Welcome back

Hello and welcome back to more of Eurosport's live coverage of the 2022 Turkish Masters.

Today, Judd Trump and John Higgins are among the stars in action. Trump plays this afternoon against Chris Wakelin before Higgins faces Michael Holt in the evening session.

Today the big news from the Turkish Masters has less to do with the action on the baize itself...

'My behaviour was totally out of order' – Milkins faces fine after birthday bash turns sour

Robert Milkins faces disciplinary action from snooker chiefs after a faces disciplinary action from snooker chiefs after a boozy VIP birthday bash turned sour at a ceremony to launch the Turkish Masters in Antalya.

Ding Junhui from 4-1 up on Tuesday at the inaugural event less than 48 hours after he was apparently rushed to his hospital to have his stomach pumped due to excess boozing, The world No. 44 lost 5-4 to former UK holderfrom 4-1 up on Tuesday at the inaugural event less than 48 hours after he was apparently rushed to his hospital to have his stomach pumped due to excess boozing, according to The Sun

The tabloid newspaper also claims Milkins – who is nicknamed 'The Milkman' and chooses 'I am a Cider Drinker' by The Worzels as his walk-on music – became involved in verbal exchanges with players, guests and WPBSA chairman Jason Ferguson on Sunday's red-carpet bash at the Nirvana Cosmopolitan Hotel, host of the tournament.

Milkins was taken to hospital by his fellow professional Jimmy Robertson after falling and cutting his chin in the hotel toilets.

“I drank far too much, and something happened. I genuinely don’t know exactly what and cannot remember details – I was in a state where I didn’t know where I was," Milkins is quoted as saying to the paper.

“It was my birthday and I had been drinking for a long time, but that is no excuse and I know that. I don’t know why, I did all this when I was in my 20s.

“I don’t remember what happened with the hotel guests or Jason Ferguson – none of it. I can only apologise to any guests I offended that night. I wouldn’t have known who it was.

“And I have apologised to the organisers and the hotel. It is the first time snooker has come to Turkey, and my behaviour was totally out of order.

When I got to the toilet I lost my legs and think I hit my chin on the sink or the ground, cutting it open. I was almost knocked out, and I’m pretty sure I have broken ribs.

“If I had my stomach pumped I don’t remember that either. And Jimmy Robertson, who I was sharing with, brought me back.

“It was touch and go whether or not I would be thrown out of the tournament before I even played my match today. I told them I didn’t really want to be here after what happened.

“I love it here, I have been on holiday here before and I just hope they let me back and didn’t come here looking to upset anyone. I have to move on.

“I can understand why people are embarrassed and concerned and I will have to take whatever punishment I receive. It won’t be happening again, anyway.

“I don’t care about myself these days, I only play to try and support my kids at the moment. And I have let them down as well, which is the worst and most important bit.

“I really can’t afford a big fine anyway if that’s what I get if you look at what I have earned this season, I’d have to pay it in instalments.

“Whatever I say now won’t make it right. Maybe it was karma for me to then lose 5-4 after being 4-1 up against Ding. In the match I played well to get the big lead.”

