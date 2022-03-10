Premium Snooker Shaun Murphy - Jimmy Robertson 03:22:11 Replay

Around the tables

Andrew Higginson 3-5 Oliver Lines

Yan Bingtao 3-4 Elliot Slessor

Hossein Vafaei 4-5 Jak Jones

Jimmy Robertson 3-5 Shaun Murphy

Murphy 5-3 Robertson

So this one is all over, but the next match is coming up in an hour's time with Judd Trump facing Liang Wenbo. Hossein Vafaei or Jak Jones will meet Murphy in the last 16 on Friday.

Murphy 4-3 Robertson (80-14)

Magnificent long potting by Murphy has been the key to this victory. Brilliant finish from a genuine talent. Robertson will rue his missed chances, but Murphy saw it out in style in the end. He wins 5-3.

Murphy 4-3 Robertson (57-7)

Murphy in the driving seat in the eighth frame. Looks like he is going to finally clamber over the line.

Murphy 3-3 Robertson (83-1)

Two scoring visits for Murphy and quick kill for a 4-3 advantage. Match has been running for three hours. Murphy chasing one more frame then.

Murphy 3-3 Robertson (46-1)

All very cagey until Murphy picks out a red to a middle pocket. Under normal circumstances, would fancy Shaun to crack on with a decent break at this visit. Another error by Robertson could cost him this seventh frame.

Murphy 3-2 Robertson (0-96)

Much more like it from Robertson. Got in early and scored heavily. Best break of the day from the World No 28. Superb stuff to level at 3-3. A classy run of 95. Nothing between them in the race to five frames.

Murphy 3-2 Robertson (0-27)

Been here a few times before today, but first chance of the frame again falls to JImbo. Vital that he makes a meaningful break, but we've also said that today.

Around the tables

Andrew Higginson 3-3 Oliver Lines

Yan Bingtao 2-2 Elliot Slessor

Hossein Vafaei 4-2 Jak Jones

Jimmy Robertson 2-3 Shaun Murphy

Murphy 2-2 Robertson (73-64)

Another epic and edgy frame. Both men with so many chances to make the winning thrust, but Murphy again profits at the business end as he sinks brown, blue and pink to edge 3-2 clear. Robertson will rue the opportunities that he has squandered if he loses this match.

Murphy 2-2 Robertson (54-56)

Robertson two points clear on the final four colours. Chance to roll in brown, but a bit off from distance. Safety very much the key asset here.

Murphy 2-2 Robertson (54-47)

A game of cue ball cat-and-mouse out there. Three reds left up and being moved around the table with safety the key for both men. Robertson ends the stalemate with a couple of the reds dropping.

Murphy 2-2 Robertson (54-31)

Murphy playing some lovely little nudges and cannons to develop reds. Over the 50 mark with a lead of 27 points and final three reds tied up. But he misses a fine nick on red to hand four points back.

Murphy 2-2 Robertson (33-27)

Murphy returning to the table after Robertson blunders with safety attempt. Fine recovery shot by Murphy on pink to centre bag to move ahead in frame.

Murphy 2-2 Robertson (0-27)

Robertson gets first go at the reds in the fifth frame after Murphy misses long red attempt, but again a modest lead when he leaves table. Red down table to yellow pocket fails to find mark.

Murphy 2-2 Robertson (0-0)

Robertson breaks off in the fifth frame of a possible nine. Winner of this will meet Hossein Vafaei or Jak Jones in last 16.

Around the tables

Latest from the other last-32 matches taking place this afternoon in Antalya.

Andrew Higginson 1-2 Oliver Lines

Yan Bingtao 1-1 Elliot Slessor

Hossein Vafaei 2-2 Jak Jones

Jimmy Robertson 2-2 Shaun Murphy

Murphy 1-2 Robertson (114-8)

91 from Murphy. Classy break as he clicked into gear and he is level at 2-2. Could easily have trailed 4-0. Suspect Robertson has missed a trick here with Murphy toiling to find himself early on.

Murphy 1-2 Robertson (29-1)

Lovely long red by Murphy. Much more like it from him, but he then miscues with the rest trying to hole a red. Didn't see that coming, but he is back at the table with a fine long red down the table to green pocket moments later.

Murphy 1-1 Robertson (13-72)

This frame finally over. All a bit of struggle, but Robertson doing just enough to stay ahead of the World No 10 as he takes out the requisite balls to win the third frame. One more frame before the interval.

Murphy 1-1 Robertson (5-56)

Robertson again miles in front of Murphy, but somehow squanders chance to chip in a red. Chances continue to come and go for Robertson.

Murphy 1-1 Robertson (0-42)

A fairly modest contribution of only 42 from Robertson as a red with rest stays out. This is like old-school 1980s snooker. Making 40 or 50 before running for cover.

Murphy 1-1 Robertson (0-37)

A fluked plant to middle by Robertson sees a red disappear. In goes tricky cut on a black and Robertson is off and running again. Chances in all three of these opening frames.

On this day in snooker history

A bit of Rocket Ronnie magic for you to enjoy...

Murphy 1-1 Robertson (0-0)

Murphy yet to get moving in this match, but will be thrilled to be level at 1-1.

Murphy 0-1 Robertson (55-53)

Error by Murphy to leave blue over the pocket. Robertson astonishingly can't clip in the blue. What a miss that is and Murphy pounces to take out blue, pink and black for an enormous black-ball steal. Could be a huge turning point in this match. We are level at 1-1.

Murphy 0-1 Robertson (37-53)

Murphy powers in a brown, but no blue to follow. Robertson still seeking out one more ball.

Murphy 0-1 Robertson (33-53)

Mid-range Robertson brown rattles the jaws of a pocket at the top end of table. Frame still alive.

Murphy 0-1 Robertson (33-53)

Robertson on the cusp of a 2-0 lead, but he can't get position from green to brown. And he only requires brown to leave his opponent chasing a snooker. Brown behind blue at the moment in baulk.

Murphy 0-1 Robertson (33-21)

Robertson sees white clip red before following red down the hole. Murphy responds with a pinpoint long red and he has a chance to make a few, but sees red rattle in the green jaws.

Murphy 0-1 Robertson (5-10)

Another blistering long Robertson red and he frees the black at the same time. Delightful shot. What can he make at this visit?

Murphy 0-1 Robertson (5-9)

Neither man yet to fully settle, but Roberson has potted some eye-catching balls.

Murphy 0-1 Robertson (5-4)

Another fine long red by Robertson, but he misses a short-range effort seconds later. Murphy then drops in a poor safety shot.

Murphy 0-0 Robertson (0-92)

Robertson wins the opener in the race to five frames. A few results from this morning's action in Antalya.

Turkish Masters last-32 results

Wu Yize 4-5 Lu Ning

Jack Lisowski 4-5 Martin Gould

Jordan Brown 1-5 Thepchaiya Un-Nooh

Ding Junhui 5-3 Kyren Wilson

Murphy 0-0 Robertson (0-74)

Safety blunder by last year's world finalist as he careers into the reds and that is likely to cost Murphy the frame.

Murphy 0-0 Robertson (0-62)

If you keep potting balls, you keep control of the table. Robertson not doing this in one visit, but is in the driving seat with a strong lead.

Murphy 0-0 Robertson (0-27)

Jimbo with a couple of crunching long reds to remain viable in this frame. A confident start from the Bexhill man.

Murphy 0-0 Robertson (0-11)

Nice opening red from Robertson. Rolled that in from distance. Early opportunity for the former European Masters winner.

Murphy 0-0 Robertson (0-0)

2005 world champion Shaun Murphy bids to reach the last 16 of this event. He has faced Jimmy Robertson four times in his career and has won the lot including a 6-3 win in the last 32 of the 2017 UK Championship, the year when Murphy reached the final in York. They last met in the last 16 of the 2018 Champion of Champions with Murphy claiming a 4-2 victory.

Welcome back

Hello and welcome back to more of Eurosport's live coverage of the 2022 Turkish Masters.

Today, Judd Trump and Shaun Murphy are among the stars in action. Trump plays later in the day against Liang Wenbo but before that, Murphy is up against Jimmy Robertson in the afternoon session.

Both are eyeing a last-16 place where they could join John Higgins who eased his way into the third round.

Higgins blitzes Holt to power into the last 16 of Turkish Masters

John Higgins breezed into the last-16 of the Turkish Masters, as Michael Holt’s woes continued in Antalya.

While Higgins is playing some of the best snooker of his career at the age of 46, Holt’s struggles for form continue.

Holt, who saw his points for winning the Shoot Out a couple of years ago come off, is fighting to retain his tour card. A 5-0 defeat in Turkey has not aided his cause and he now sits at 68 in the world.

