We go again!

Dott wins final-frame decider against Higgins to reach quarter-finals

Around the tables

Quarter-finals

5pm - Martin Gould v Matthew Selt

5pm - Graeme Dott v Ding Junhui

5pm - Oliver LInes v Shaun Murphy

5pm - Judd Trump v Ali Carter

Last-16 latest

08:00 - Lu Ning 4-5 Martin Gould

08:00 - Thepchaiya Un-Nooh 1-5 Matthew Selt

08:00 - John Higgins 4-5 Graeme Dott

08:00 - Si Jiahui 4-5 Ding Junhui

12:30 - Oliver Lines 5-4 Yan Bingtao

5-4 Yan Bingtao 12:30 - Jak Jones 3-5 Shaun Murphy

12:30 - Ali Carter 5-0 Sam Craigie

5-0 Sam Craigie 12:30 - Zhou Yuelong 4-5 Judd Trump

Trump 5-4 Zhou

Trump 4-4 Zhou (52-1)

Trump is through, a dejected Zhou not interested in playing for snookers. Still without a win against Trump. Squandered a real chance to change that record today. Had enough visits to the table, but Trump battled hard and prevails 5-4. He will face Ali Carter in the tonight's quarter-finals (5pm GMT).

Trump 4-4 Zhou (27-1)

Zhou so close to a red to a centre pocket. Looked all or nothing shot, but the red somehow stays out. This is surely chance for Trump to finish off the match.

Trump 4-4 Zhou (22-1)

Trump misses a blue off spot. Wasn't easy, but would expected to have slotted that.

Trump 4-4 Zhou (21-0)

Nothing doing from Zhou as he can't roll in a red. Wasn't easy, but again pressure ball. Tension mounting. Zhou has not responded convincingly to these moments.

Trump 4-4 Zhou (12-0)

Trump with a fantastic long pot. Was in the jaws of the yellow pocket, but just went at that full throttle. He gets first bite at the balls in the decider, but misses black with an overcut attempt. Back to Zhou.

Trump 3-4 Zhou (73-56)

And we will have the deciding frame. Zhou concedes after trying to unearth a snooker on pink with just two balls left up. Can't achieve the desired outcome and Trump rolls pink over the green pocket. Won't keep that out. All down to one frame for a quarter-final tie in about an hour's time against Ali Carter.

Trump 3-4 Zhou (73-47)

Could be heading for a deciding frame. Zhou misses red three times before leaving the red and Trump moves 21 points clear on colours. Trump then pots yellow and green. 26 ahead with 22 left up. Zhou just faltering under the pressure. Chances were there, but looks like we are going all the way in this dramatic last-16 match.

Trump 3-4 Zhou (40-47)

Zhou seems to be twitching a bit out there. Trump doing the right thing by keeping it all tight with two reds left up. Back to within seven points.

Trump 3-4 Zhou (26-47)

But not happening for Trump as a red doesn't drop. That looked like a kick. Zhou slots red over pocket, but ends up pushing white onto a cushion. Awful shot from Zhou. Four reds left up.

Trump 3-4 Zhou (19-46)

Well, that is a surprise. Zhou faced with a tough shot using rest. Could not drop the red in and that frame-winning chance is over. Trump back at table battling for his future in this tournament.

Trump 3-4 Zhou (12-19)

Pressure red for Trump, but can't drop the ball in. Knew he was leaving a chance for Zhou. Did he get a kick? Doesn't matter now. Zhou with frame and match in his hands if he is mindful of his work.

Trump 3-3 Zhou (0-74)

Looks like Zhou is going to move one up with two frames to play here. Trump can't hit back and is back in a pickle not long after he could easily have led 4-2. Zhou has never backed off during this match.

Trump 3-3 Zhou (0-47)

A 47 break before Zhou misses red. He'll be disappointed not to be further ahead in this frame.

Trump 3-3 Zhou (0-34)

Brilliant long red from the World No 24 Zhou and he is right at the heart of action again as he lands perfectly on blue. Not lacking spirit or aggression in his play today.

Trump 3-2 Zhou (58-63)

Well, quite astonishing. Trump looked certain to lead 4-2, but Zhou cleared up to the black. Missed black along the top cushion, but it came away from the pocket just enough. Trump tried to tickle it in with extended rest, but stopped over the hole and Zhou slotted black for 3-3. A break of 58 not good enough for Trump. Both men needing two frames.

Trump 3-2 Zhou (58-36)

This could be a huge steal for Zhou. Back to 22 points behind heading for the colours. Trump had chance of long red, but couldn't take it. Over to Zhou.

Trump 3-2 Zhou (58-17)

Trump seeking out one more red to leave Zhou in a snookers required situation in this sixth frame of a possible nine.

Trump 3-2 Zhou (58-4)

Six reds left on the table, but Zhou takes one of them out with a fine pot to middle pocket. Trump with a 58 break after tough black stays out. Huge moments for Zhou's future health in this match and event.

Trump 3-2 Zhou (23-0)

Zhou attempts a safety shot. Almost flukes a red with a plant, but leaves it. Well, that is bad news for Zhou. What is that error going to cost him?

Trump 2-2 Zhou (79-1)

A delightful 79 break from the Juddernaut to move 3-2 clear. Returns to his chair for a cool slurp of water. All looking very different, all of a sudden. Looks like a meeting with Ali Carter for Judd tonight in the last eight. Carter leads Sam Craigie 4-0.

Trump 2-2 Zhou (34-1)

Trump is really starting to find his way back into the light. Looked tired when he trailed 2-0, but is right back in the fight here. Super cut with a rest on the black and he is progressing nicely here as he attempts to win a third straight frame.

Trump 1-2 Zhou (58-46)

A brilliant green from Zhou down a side rail. Pops in brown and blue, but can't slot the pink. What a chance is gone. Both players chasing pink and black. Vital moments in this match, but Trump doubles the pink up and down the table. In goes the pink. And he clips in the black. Remarkable. What a finish to the frame. We are level at 2-2.

Trump 1-2 Zhou (45-34)

We are down to the colours with Trump holding a lead of 13 points, but a thumping long yellow from Zhou. Five colours left up..

Trump 1-2 Zhou (40-32)

Down to the final red with Trump seven points ahead of Zhou. All very taut in this fourth frame. Trump cuts in a red and he has a chance here to bring this match level.

Trump 1-2 Zhou (20-32)

So no winning thrust from Zhou. Reds all awkwardly placed near top cushion.

Trump 1-2 Zhou (20-20)

A fearless pot on a red to a middle pocket by Zhou gives him chance to launch his own counter argument in this frame. Six reds left up and they are level on points.

Trump 1-2 Zhou (20-1)

Poor shot from Zhou as he clips in red to middle pocket from a Trump error, but runs into centre of reds. Forced to escape from a snooker. A fabulous plant from Trump then takes centre stage. Fine chance to again get his cue arm working, but out of position on 20. Just the safety.

Trump 1-2 Zhou (0-0)

Zhou breaks off in this fourth frame of the day. Long red tempter for Trump, but he misses that by a fair old margin. What you would call a wide in cricket. Just the safety shot for Zhou with white on baulk cushion.

Trump 0-2 Zhou (72-1)

Trump declares on 71. More than enough to reduce the gap to 2-1. One more frame before the mid-session break.

Trump 0-2 Zhou (63-1)

Much, much more like the Judd Trump we have come to expect. One fabulous long red to start the break and he is going to dish up in one visit. Classic play from the 22-time ranking event winner. Battle is joined.

Trump 0-2 Zhou (20-1)

Trump with a searing long red to give himself first opportunity after a tight safety joust.

Trump 0-2 Zhou (1-1)

Long red by Zhou, but butchers the yellow trying to screw back. Trump powers in a red, but no colour to follow as black ends up on bottom cushion. Zhou has lost all three of their career meetings with Trump a 5-0 winner against Zhou in the last 16 of the German Masters in January.

Trump 0-1 Zhou (0-126)

A 91 knock from Zhou sees him move 2-0 ahead. Work to be done by Trump if he is to survive in this event, but he hit back from 4-1 behind against Liang Wenbo last night in a 5-4 win. Would be foolish to rule him out.

Trump 0-1 Zhou (0-100)

Nice chance for Zhou to clear the table. Possible 98 break available for the young Chinese professional.

Trump 0-1 Zhou (0-71)

Would be fair to say Trump has not had the rub of the green so far in this opening 40 minutes or so. Zhou with a glorious chance to move two to the good after his opponent fails to hole a long red. Zhou cashes in with a long red before starting to mop up the balls.

Trump 0-1 Zhou (0-35)

Nice roll of a red into a top pocket by Zhou and he is away again in this second frame. Plays a brilliant recovery shot bridging over a red to pot another red and land on the blue. Classy shot, but he then misses a mid-range red seconds later. No huge breaks yet as Trump tries to sink a red to a centre pocket, but narrowly fails.

Trump 0-0 Zhou (17-57)

Both men have had chances in this frame, but looks like Zhou is going to take it out. Lovely positional shot on green to red is followed by red and blue. 40 clear with 35 up, but Trump has seen enough. A 1-0 lead for Zhou.

Dott edges Higgins in all-Scottish battle

The 2006 world champion is hitting the ball well in Turkey. Next up for him is Ding Junhui in the last eight tonight.

Trump 0-0 Zhou (17-47)

A shocker from Zhou as he fails to sink a straight blue off the spot, but only 16 from Trump in response. Zhou still alive in this opening frame.

Trump 0-0 Zhou (1-38)

A nice little cameo effort from Zhou Yuelong of 38 from a poor Trump break-off shot, but the Juddernaut picks out a long red to show he is also in fine fettle. This match could be an absolute corker as both men bid to reach the last eight. First to five frames will progress.

Today's schedule

Last-16

08:00 - Lu Ning v Martin Gould

08:00 - Thepchaiya Un-Nooh v Matthew Selt

08:00 - John Higgins v Graeme Dott

08:00 - Si Jiahui v Ding Junhui

12:30 - Oliver Lines v Yan Bingtao

12:30 - Jak Jones v Shaun Murphy

12:30 - Ali Carter v Sam Craigie

12:30 - Zhou Yuelong v Judd Trump

- - -

'Master at work' - Higgins impresses with 'terrific' century against Dott