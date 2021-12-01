Kyren Wilson hit two doubles in the final frame as he beat Ben Woollaston 6-3 and progressed to the quarter-finals of the 2021 UK Championship where he faces Ronnie O'Sullivan.

Wilson was off to a flying start and at his fluid best as he refused to let Woollaston have a sniff of the table on his way to a run of 40 and a 1-0 lead.

The world number five then doubled his lead with a break of 58 in the second frame, playing a brilliant cannon off the black and into the reds in an impressive showing.

Woollaston looked for all the world like pulling a frame back in the third as he raced into a 64 point lead, but a dreadful shot left a red over the right corner with the table well laid for Wilson to bounce back with 67 left on the table.

And bounce back he did, with Wilson cleaning up the remaining reds and colours to steal the frame from under the underdog's nose.

Wilson strutted confidently around the table with victory now in sight and a three frame lead. He let Woollaston back to the table after overcutting a red to the left middle pocket, but Woollaston responded with a poor positional shot that put Wilson back in control and four frames to the good.

After the mid-session interval Woollaston finally took a frame as Wilson missed a cannon on the yellow and played a poor safety shot. A safety exchanged followed but it was Woollaston who came out on top, and the world number 53 held his nerve to get on the scoreboard.

And in the sixth frame Woollaston cut the deficit once more as Wilson looked under pressure, missing a pink to the green pocket. A confident Woollaston reeled off a run of 54 leaving Wilson needing two snookers, but he was unable to find them and the underdog made the score 4-2.

Wilson finally hit back and, after a lengthy bathroom break, edged out a tight seventh frame with a brilliant and decisive black to the green pocket to steal a gripping frame.

But Woollaston refused to be beaten and reduced the deficit to two once more. Wilson hit an incredible triple plant but the following red could only find the jaws of the pocket leaving the table well laid for Woollaston to clean up.

But despite threatening a heroic fight back, Wilson finished off the match in style.

He potted the match ball with a cross-double, and while he was left without position after dropping the pink, he doubled the following red just for fun too.

Only Wilson and O'Sullivan are among the top ten players left in the tournament after a series of shock defeats.

And they face off in a mouth-watering quarter-final on Friday.

